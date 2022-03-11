news, latest-news,

More than $1 million will be shared between Ballarat-based organisations to implement education programs targeted towards at-risk youth. The federal government has awarded $1.1 million in grant funding to Berry Street to help the organisation implement its Goldfields Education program while the Ballarat branch of the YMCA will also receive $328,000 to run its Jump Start program to help young people gain automotive skills and experience to explore future career paths. Berry Street's Goldfields Education is targeted towards youth aged between 15 and 18 years who may have been involved in the youth justice system or are at risk with the goal of helping them achieve a year 10 equivalence certificate. Berry Street Grampians regional director Warrick Remilton said the program would work around existing obligations. "They often come from frequent adverse backgrounds and have issues such as mental health, school disengagement, drug and alcohol, criminal behaviour, etc.," he said. "We aim to provide a flexible learning environment for these young people that are often totally disengaged from school and it aims to basically attach to appointments that they may have in their life." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Remilton said the program would not be place-based like those at the Berry Street school. "It's sort of tailoring a curriculum based around what they're already involved in in their life. It's using general life skills and appointments or activities they're already required to do with their other engagements," he said. "It may be they're attending their youth justice appointment, they're engaging in a court-ordered program, but we aim to build a curriculum around their current commitments and at the end, they'll receive a year 10 equivalence education certificate." Mr Remilton said it was crucial for youth to achieve a year 10 equivalent education to open up future opportunities. "We know evidence suggests that the year 10 equivalent certificate is the gateway into further learning," he said. "Whether it be TAFE, even trades require that year 10 equivalent certificate now, or university or other further education, it's absolutely critical that these young people, whilst they are in that 15 to 18 year old time, it's absolutely integral that they obtain some formal education." Senator for Victoria Sarah Henderson said the programs would benefit young people to find direction and gain valuable skills. "All local residents deserve to feel safe and all of our local young people should have the chance to achieve their full potential," she said.

