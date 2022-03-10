Cause of Sturt Street deluge revealed, as cleanup continues

news, latest-news,

Central Highlands Water is responding to one of Ballarat's busiest CBD intersections, after water began gushing over the road at Drummond Street. A contractor was boring in the area on Thursday afternoon resulting in a ground disturbance which placed upward pressure on the water main, causing it to burst. There was no disruption to businesses or homes in the area, however some customers may experience low water pressure through the afternoon while crews pump water out of the hole to do repairs. Cars were seen driving through the flooded area, where roadworks are being completed on Thursday afternoon. Central Highlands Water has turned off the water valve and has sent a traffic management team to the site. The water was seen running down Sturt Street, impacting the west-bound lanes as far down as Lyons Street and Dawson Street. Drivers are urged to be mindful when driving through the area.

