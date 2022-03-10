news, latest-news,

After nearly two weeks of investigations, Powercor crews have identified the potential cause of frequent power outages across the Central Highlands and Macedon Ranges. The cause is believed to be with an insulator, which was found with visible burn marks that indicated a fault had occurred, after crews had narrowed down the location of the fault to a 400-metre stretch of high-voltage powerline in Blackwood on Wednesday. The burn marks on the insulator are consistent with what Powercor's engineering team expected to be found from the type of fault believed to be causing the outages. The insulator has now been replaced and taken back to the Ballarat depot for further studies. READ MORE: The repeated blackouts have been a major point of frustration for residents of Trentham, Blackwood, Tylden and the surrounding areas, with at least seven outages experienced since February 23. No power outages occured in the area last night following the installation of a new insulator. However, Powercor said it would continue to test the network to ensure there were no further faults. "To be certain there are no other faults occurring, we are continuing to test the network. Crews will to be closely monitoring while these tests occur and will be available to respond quickly if issues occur," a statement released on Thursday afternoon said. IN OTHER NEWS: "These results follow work conducted over the past 11 days which narrowed down the issue on the more than 260-kilometre line, to just a 20-kilometre section and then finally a 400-metre section in Blackwood. "We want to thank customers for their continued patience during this process. We understand the impact and frustration caused by multiple outages over a short period of time. "We will be continuing to update customers with any new developments." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/6a0f4628-2730-4523-9058-1e6488baabc4.jpg/r0_568_1512_1422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg