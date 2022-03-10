Volunteers needed for Yarrowee River clean up

news, latest-news, ballarat, clean up australia day, Yarrowee River, Col Palmer, 2022

Environmentally conscious volunteers will rally together this Sunday morning to pick up litter along the Yarrowee River and Redan Wetlands as part of Clean Up Australia Day. READ MORE The clean-up was delayed last week due to rain, but host Col Palmer said everything was in place for a successful event this week. "We've just had a lot of rain, so there's plenty of rubbish to go around," Mr Palmer said. "We won't have any trouble filling up the skip, that's for sure." "I'm really looking forward to seeing people there." The clean-up commences 10am on Sunday at 17 Prest Street, Redan and will be followed by a barbecue. See here for details. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/2dcf62c3-6eb6-4f6e-bdeb-495d0256e2e6.jpg/r11_254_4917_3026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg