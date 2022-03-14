Paw power returns to keep up cancer fight

news, latest-news,

THIS paw-some movement is back for a Classic encore, one month after making a big impact. A re-launched Ballarat Begonia Classic will feature the popular PETstock pet-friendly six-kilometre walk or run around Lake Wendouree. The pet walk has become a popular feature in the annual Ballarat Cycle Classic and aims to have dogs leading the way in the new running festival, a sister event to also raise money for the homegrown Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute. National giant PETstock, also homegrown in Ballarat, was quick to jump on board. PETstock's Dion Collard said the organisation felt it was important to support another community event to get more people and their furry friends moving. "It doesn't matter whether people do the event this month, or did the walk last month, we like to see people out walking with their pets any time," Mr Collard said. "It adds another dimension to the Begonia Classic, people who want to participate have another option. They can walk run and bring their pet." The Ballarat Begonia Classic returns on Sunday, as part of the month-long Ballarat Begonia Festival. The Classic running titles return after a 16-year hiatus and will this time channel energies to raise money for international cancer research being made in Ballarat. This follows a successful trial for distance runs in last year's Cycle Classic. FECRI has now made it a feature event in its own right, with support from Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre. There will be half-marathon (21.1 kilometres) and 16km events through the streets of Ballarat for runners, taking in Bakery Hill, Sturt Street and the Arch of Victory. The 6km walk or run aims to get more people involved in the movement. All start and finish at View Point by Lake Wendouree and, just as in Cycle Classic spirit, will not be timed. PETstock has long encouraged its staff and their pets to get exercising. Offices and stores across Australia are well-known for company hot laps most days, even if for a buddy catch-up. Mr Collard said as people returned more to working in the office, it was a chance to re-introduce more hot laps and squat-o'clocks. He said these were a great way to help get everyone back as a team - especially with PETstock's new Bakery Hill headquarters almost full once more. FECRI is Australia's only regional cancer research program. The institute receives no government funding and relies on community events and philanthropic support. Ballarat Begonia Classic re-launches on Sunday, March 20. Enter: fecri.org.au. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/a90ede9b-7e02-4148-9f0e-8056a8b86872.jpg/r0_435_4713_3098_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg