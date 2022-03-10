news, latest-news, Commercial property Canadian, Commercial property Ballarat

Colliers International is delighted to present to the market on behalf of our valued clients, 113 and 115 Elsworth Street East in Canadian. This sensational parcel of two industrial allotments is in one of Ballarat's premium industrial locations, with strong linkages to Ballarat CBD, Geelong and Melbourne. The site is levelled and fenced and Zoned Industrial 1, with a frontage of 22.6 metres (approx.) and a depth of 51 metres (approx.) The lot sizes allow affordable development for both owner-occupiers and developers alike. Opportunities such as this to acquire a small industrial allotment don't come along very often. Contact the agency for more information or to arrange an inspection.

