It is early morning at Lake Wendouree and a group has formed, calmly awaiting their leader to begin what has become a daily practice and shared ritual here: Tai Chi. Jijun, who also goes by Jack, had practised Tai Chi for years when he arrived in Ballarat from his homeland China in 2019 and began offering weekend morning sessions for free. "I practised for quite a long time, and I found it very beneficial and my conditions have improved a lot - like the back pain, neck pain, my heart," he said. "When I arrived here I said, 'nobody's practising Tai Chi here', I said, 'this is such a very good exercise, I could probably promote it'." IN OTHER NEWS: The practice, a centuries old exercise based around slow movement, gentle focus and deep breathing, Mr Yang attributed to decreasing his high blood pressure and improved heart problems. Tai Chi is practised around the world with advocates reporting regularly sessions resulted in better balance, concentration and overall physical health. Mr Yang said the mediation aspect of Tai Chi also supports mental wellbeing. "We say in Chinese medicine, breathing is very important, you will feel calm, you will have peace in your heart," he said. Mr Yang summarised the benefits of Tai Chi to help "avoid you falling over when you're over 80", and encouraged new practitioners to his sessions, regardless of age. "We often do some warm up exercises and teach them the skills, how to move, every step," he said. "I tell [participants], 'be persistent' because come once a month, once every other week, it is not so beneficial ... about one month or two months, and then you will feel something different." Last year, the Mount Clear College Chinese teacher decided to expand his offering to seven days a week. Mr Yang said people have encouraged him to place a donation box out at the lessons, but he would never accept any payment. For Mr Yang, putting the community service on for free is at the heart of his religion and in line with cultural practices around Tai Chi. "In China, normally we do not pay for taking part in practise in public, like the gardens here," he said. "I should share all sorts of good things with people around me, and I think this is a kind of love, it stimulates me, encourages me to do it." Mr Yang's free Tai Chi sessions run 8.30am-9.30am Monday through Friday, and 9am-10am Saturday and Sunday, at Ballarat Botanic Gardens next to Piper's by the Lake restaurant. A Tai Chi performance, among other acts, will take place at the Ballarat Harmony Festival's Intercultural Celebration Friday 18 March from 6pm at the Ballarat South Community Hub in Sebastopol, and class on Saturday 19 March will be a special Harmony Festival session. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

