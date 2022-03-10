1 Rebellion Place, Ballarat East | Roll up, first-home buyers and investors
- 1 Rebellion Place, Ballarat East
- Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
- $495,000 - $530,000
- Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
- Agent: Adam Vranesic on 0432 788 733
- Inspect: March 12, 12.40pm to 1pm
This is a great opportunity for a first-home buyer or investor to purchase a luxurious, spacious and modern townhouse in the highly sought-after suburb of Ballarat East.
Built in 2015 by Dennis Family Homes, this three bedroom home is sure to impress.
Upon entry you will be greeted by a spacious living room which flows through to a well-designed kitchen and dining area, with lots of natural light and direct access to the garage.
The master bedroom is a great size, with a walk-in robe and ensuite, while the other two bedrooms have built-in robes.
MORE GALLERIES
The bathroom has a separate shower and bath, and is perfectly positioned close to the two bedrooms.
Other features include central heating throughout and a split system for the warmer months.
Outside there is a double lock-up garage, with a second roller door to enter into the backyard. The yard is beautifully designed and fully enclosed, with minimal maintenance needed.
Contact the agency to arrange a private inspection.