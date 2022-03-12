Increasing diversity in the state's police force to reflect community

news, latest-news,

The state's police force is increasingly becoming more diverse to reflect the community it serves. Detective Senior Sergeant Caroline Johnson has watched the changes within Victoria Police with interest during the 13 years she has worn the uniform. She always knew she wanted to be a police officer since she was a bright-eyed grade prep who looked admirably at the two officers who had visited her school. "It never left me. I went to university and got a Bachelor in Applied Science but never used it. I travelled a bit after uni but couldn't shake the feeling of wanting to be a police officer," she said. Working as a prison officer for two years to get a sense of working with offenders, she lodged an application with Victoria Police in 2007 and graduated from the Academy in December 2008 with a desire to become a detective. Aged 28 at the time, she was attracted by the prospect of a secure career where the job would change day-to-day, by the many opportunities and career pathways within the force and that she could give back to her community through her position. She was initially deployed to the Road Policing, Drug and Alcohol Unit in January 2009 - the same month the Black Saturday fires devastated communities across Victoria. Merely two months after her graduation she was deployed to search for the deceased. For this work she was awarded a National Service Medal. She worked at Fawkner Police Station until 2012, during which time she was seconded to the Moreland Tasking Unit, as well as working on the Acer Taskforce to target Middle Eastern organised crime. From there she worked in complex drug investigations before earning her detective title in 2013 and moved to Darebin Crime Investigation Unit. She began performing Acting Sergeant duties in Preston in 2015 before gaining her extra stripe and a uniform Sergeant position in Broadmeadows the following year. In 2016 she was able to return to Hume Crime Investigation Unit as an Acting Detective Sergeant before obtaining a Detective Sergeant position at Northern Grampians Crime Investigation Unit at Ararat the following year. From 2019 she began taking on upgraded roles as a Senior Sergeant in crime, road policing and uniform roles across the Ballarat area before being promoted to a Senior Sergeant position at Ballarat Uniform in 2021. Through this role she has been in charge of about 120 uniform members working from Ballarat Police Station. Working in a variety of roles across the state, including both metropolitan and country policing, she has a wealth of experience. She described her career as a "train ride" as many new people jump on, and others jump off - but often it comes full-circle. "I love it. It's the most rewarding thing I've done, aside from my daughter," she said. Early in her career she loved the satisfaction of "catching crooks" and seeing the process play out in court, but as she has climbed the ranks she has developed a passion for helping colleagues. "It's all about other people's careers now. The thing I'm most passionate about now is working with the junior members and watching their careers," she said, adding that being part of other people's journeys was "very rewarding". "You can catch 100 crooks and sometimes you're happy or angry with the result, but there is nothing more rewarding than helping somebody else." While noting that she has had fantastic male and female mentors who have been influential in her own career, there have been some young women she has recognised herself in and has tried to help along the way. "It's so rewarding when you see how far women have come in this organisation. "I only joined 13 years ago and there were a lot more men in positions of higher rank but to see more women get the confidence to go forward and up in the ranks, to get more opportunities, is really great." Data in Victoria Police's 2020-2021 annual report shows that of the 22,310 employees, 7652 are women and 19 are self-described. In this region - including Ballarat, Golden Plains, Hepburn, Moorabool and Pyrenees - there are 410 police members. A breakdown shows 123 are women (30 per cent) and 0 are self-described. Detective Senior Sergeant Caroline Johnson said the organisation was also more accepting of people of different genders, races and religions. "We're all a part of the community and we are really trying to be an equal reflection of what's in the community," she said, adding that this included having diversity at all ranks. The report shows there are now 113 Aboriginal employees in the force. "While an increase from 87 employees in 2018 (0.44 per cent), this remains below the 1 per cent employment target," the report reads. Data on different races and religions is not available. While she said the job could be challenging in terms of seeing "the best and worst of the community", she encouraged anybody looking for a career change to apply. "It's never too late to join. I think it's a great organisation to join and you will be supported. "The opportunities you'll get are phenomenal. It's a job where you never stop learning. There will never be a day where you come to work and say 'I know everything'. You'll never have a dull moment." For her, she has learned valuable communication and listening skills. "You need to change your communication style depending on who you are talking to. "You can't be on the streets of Broadmeadows and expect an offender to comply with you and then come back to the office and go into a meeting and speak the same way. "Adaptability in the way you communicate has been a huge skill I've learnt." After four years in Ballarat, Detective Senior Sergeant Johnson is now looking forward to starting a new job as a Detective Senior Sergeant position at Wyndham Crime Investigation Unit in a few weeks. There she will be in charge of about 30 detectives who work on high-level crimes like burglaries, home invasions and carjackings. "I guess it sounds cliché but honestly I need to credit the people that invested in me and those that have been on all the various journeys I have had. "Its always been about me staying true to who I am and never forgetting about the people that are working with me at any given time." Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

