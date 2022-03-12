Ready to come out snarlin': Western Bulldogs to make AFLW history in Ballarat

news, latest-news,

STAKES are high when Western Bulldogs hosts the first AFLW premiership season match in Ballarat this weekend. The Bulldogs are relying on Richmond, led by their former skipper Katie Brennan, to stake an upset win on Saturday and keep their finals hopes alive. When the Dogs arrive at Mars Stadium on Sunday, they will at the least be aiming to close out the final round with victory against reigning premier Brisbane Lions. It has taken five AFLW seasons since the Bulldogs made a Mars kennel to get the marquee women's team on Ballarat turf for an in-season match. This is a homecoming for former North Ballarat Eagles football Richelle Cranston who, after a stint with Geelong, earned an extra AFLW season with the Bulldogs. The 32-year-old told The Courier she was lucky to have played on the number one Northern Oval in a state league game once but the stadium had changed a lot since then. Bulldogs forward Bonnie Toogood told The Courier women's football had changed so much since the AFLW kicked off six years ago but there was still a long way to go in breaking down misconceptions in the game - particularly when compared to the full-time, professional men's game. Toogood said the AFLW we see now is about honouring women who have paved the way in the game and players had a responsibility to leave it in a better place for young female players. They want to put on a good show and Ballarat was a place to keep promoting the women's game. "It's really exciting to be coming to Ballarat. In the past we've only had practice matches but Ballarat is our home-away-from-home," Toogood said. "We have a big challenge in Brisbane, the reigning premier...It's important, especially when finals are still in reach." The AFLW in-season match comes under a three-year partnership extension between Western Bulldogs, City of Ballarat and the Victorian government announced late last year. The partnership includes community programs such as holistic women's health program Daughters of the West and brother program Sons of the West, a youth leadership project and Ballarat-exclusive Bulldogs Read for children's literacy. Western Bulldogs v Brisbane Lions at Mars Stadium on Sunday, 3.10pm.

