THE BONT and Caleb Daniel were popping in for a virtual casual chat about books, so Yuille Park pupils made sure to help them feel welcome with balloons and some face-paint for the occasion. Pupils even enjoyed a special hot lunch for the occasion. This 15-strong group was now part of the Bulldogs Reads ranks, a literacy program exclusive to Ballarat in which pupils read, write and share book reviews with each other. Western Bulldogs AFL players like to pick up some tips and see what pupils were reading, too. Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli joined long-time Read champion Daniel to launch the program on Thursday, beaming into classrooms to say hello and answer some questions. Yuille Park grade five pupil Rylee's favourite football team was Western Bulldogs and she could hardly wait to meet the players. "We've been learning stuff about football from Caleb," Rylee said. "It's very exciting [to be part of the program]. I can't wait for all the opportunities we will get." Yuille Park joins Ballarat Grammar, Canadian Lead primary and St Columba's School in this year's Bulldogs Read program. Participants are generally in grades three to six and take part for an extra boost to encourage their reading. Pupils at Yuille Park each wrote application letters to say exactly why they wanted to be part of the pack. Bulldogs Read, run in partnership with Ballarat Libraries, is in its seventh year. The program has started a third year in a virtual environment, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but children still received special Bulldogs prize packs to get them started. What Bontempelli had to share with pupils was a bit of a secret, just like his new children's book Little Bont and the Big Secret -an ode to his Nanna Nancy. Yuille Park participants were keen to know what Bontempelli and Daniel liked to read. They also had a few questions about the pair's Bulldogs teammates and they were intrigued to learn who were the most courageous players, and why. Participants will get a chance to Skype more with players during the season. READ MORE Bulldogs Read is among a suite of Western Bulldogs-led community programs in Ballarat and the Grampians region, including men's holistic health program Sons of the West, it's sister program Daughters of the West and the youth leadership project. Western Bulldogs men's team open their season in a grand final re-match against AFL premier Melbourne on Wednesday. They return to Mars Stadium for the first of two Ballarat games this season on April 23. Western Bulldogs will host Ballarat's first AFLW premiership season match at Mars Stadium on Sunday. Anyone can read Bulldogs Read book reviews at bulldogs-read.com.au. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

