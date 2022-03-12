comment,

A retail manager once explained to me problems with Ballarat's CBD - Ballarat has a beautiful, unmatched streetscape but unfortunately it is not maximised. The CBD needs to offer more retail and food (foot traffic) opportunities and be less service-based. The small retail businesses that attempt to trade beyond Doveton Street to the west and the outskirts of Bridge Mall do so because of cheaper rent. However, these businesses do not survive due to a lack of passing foot traffic. We need to condense retail and food into the area bounded by Bridge Mall to Doveton Street by way of rent incentives. The service areas like real estate agents and banks need to be offered in services hubs on the edge of the CBD. Hubs designed to improve customer-based service. It is only a brief overview of the idea but the concept has a lot of merit. Darryl Ware, Alfredton. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY. The list, given in The Courier on Tuesday of Ballarat Council's transformational projects, to cost $430 million, is most alarming. There is no project to adapt Ballarat to climate change, yet that is surely the most important objective needed. That Ballarat will soon, on the time scale of major projects, be challenged badly by weather events is evidenced by the present floods in NSW, and these are relevant to Ballarat as evidenced by the recent "rain bomb" that hit nearby Creswick. An obvious threat to anticipate in starting Ballarat's adaptation to the changing climate is a "rain bomb" being dropped on the Yarrowee Creek catchment area. This would destroy very many houses as well as businesses like Coles and Woolworths. To counter this, Yarrowee Creek would need to be very greatly enlarged in water flow capability, and the White Swan reservoir would need to be developed for use in flood mitigation. Neville Holmes, Systems engineer (retired), Creswick. While the people of Ballarat watch on as city planners dither and no doubt argue with state planning authorities over the redevelopment and opening up of the south side of the city railway station, we lament what is likely to be yet another lost opportunity to genuinely revive the city. The council identified several bomb sites a decade ago including Norwich Plaza, Eureka House, and the row of shops along the north side of Sturt Street in the 300 block just to name a few. Yet here we are 10 years on and no agreement or decisions have been made between developers or property owners and council as to how they will develop those sites. Norwich Plaza continues to disappoint with a never-ending stream of periodic announcements and promises, yet the clock still doesn't work, much less there being a firm decision or commitment to actually replace the abomination that it is with something architecturally pleasing and appropriate to the heritage landscape of this most prominent area of the city. It seems it takes ages to get a planning decision or approval from not just the Ballarat Council but all councils across Victoria and this must be a massive disincentive to investors and developers. If the Ballarat Council wants people to move into the city, then they need to get their act together and streamline their planning and approval processes in order to get the city moving and to not ultimately finish being sidelined by the booming new outer suburbs. Clint Crout, Seymour.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/172742dc-b4ea-4ad5-a5d4-d94db7fb7c83.jpg/r0_242_4818_2964_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg