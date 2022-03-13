comment,

We need more outdoor cafes and eateries, and a market with clothing, food and plants like in Europe. Ballarat - it is so embarrassing and downbeat and desperately needs to catch up with the rest of the world. Who would want to visit Ballarat when there are no decent cafes and the cafes we have are too full? We need more outside venues and markets. Boring Ballarat with nothing to offer but the Begonia festival, that isn't even a festival. Look to Italy, France and Germany at how to run a festival, and have a popular town to attract all people from all over Australia and overseas. Janet Young, Smythesdale. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY. Having driven a Prius Hybrid for the past 12 years, I decided to visit Ballarat Toyota to enquire re the purchase of the latest model. The salesperson informed me there is almost no demand for the Prius in Ballarat, and there were no examples of the Prius either on the sales floor or in the used car yard. With climate change now a given and experience from the devastating bushfires of 2000 and the recent floods in Queensland and NSW, I believe it is imperative we, the public, do everything in our power to reduce emissions. And driving any low-emissions vehicle would contribute to mitigating the effects of climate change. I believe the low demand for low-emission vehicles is due to a lack of public awareness programs - with such programs driven (no pun intended) by the motor vehicle retailers in Ballarat. Let's get started by advertising the advantages of Hybrid vehicles: low emissions, low fuel consumption (especially now with fuel prices about to reach $2 a litre) and no threat to the motor vehicle and fuel supply industries. Importantly, the government still gets the excise tax on fuel sales in order to continue the development of Australia's road networks. Come on car retailers of Ballarat: let's get started. Michael Knowles, Ballarat. I bought our home in Kingston almost 40 years ago and I wholeheartedly agree it is essential we transition from coal-based power to renewable energy. In order for this to happen in a timely manner your authors state that respectful conversations need to take place with impacted communities, who need to be adequately compensated, and there must be tangible benefits for the community. Our experience of having proposed transmission lines 150m from our home, in adjacent public land, has been the converse of these recommendations. We have attended local information sessions and told AusNet of important historic sites and endangered flora and fauna. The lines will cross over the oldest bluestone bridge in the area. The creek below is a documented habitat for platypus. All consultations have been one-way and AusNet has never directly approached us, even though the lines will be humming constantly, and result in major devaluing of our two-acre property. We will receive no compensation. It is hard to figure out any tangible benefit as we are likely to have to move and lose our community. Jenny Blackett-Smith, Kingston.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/0977a9eb-60c2-4511-8bcb-87f3f7fb884f.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg