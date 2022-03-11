news, latest-news,

Green Gully will play one of its biggest games of the NPL season in Ballarat as it looks to celebrate the region's football community. Green Gully will host South Melbourne at the Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility on Saturday, March 26. South Melbourne currently sits on top of the NPL ladder, while Green Gully finds itself sixth after the first three rounds of the season. Green Gully has played games in Ballarat in the past, but it will be the first time it hosts a game in town. "The Ballarat community has been great to us in the past so we felt it was right that we come together and celebrate a shared love of the game now that we can," Green Gully media manager Brandon Hutchinson said. "It's important that as we return to a post-COVID normal that we make the effort to celebrate things like community, especially in sport." Green Gully is one of the largest clubs in Melbourne and was a part of the now-defunct National Soccer League in the mid-1980s. It has won the Victorian state league title nine times, second only to South Melbourne with 10. South Melbourne was one of only two clubs to compete in every season of the National Soccer League and represented Oceania at the 2000 FIFA Club World Championships. It has drawn worldwide interest in recent years as the home club of former Socceroos now Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. A match between the clubs' under-21 sides will serve as a curtain-raiser. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/121e7205-cb87-4f4b-96ab-84c95d33217d.jpg/r0_178_4501_2721_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg