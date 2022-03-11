Watch out for phone scammers pretending to be a City of Ballarat council survey

news, latest-news,

Scammers are attempting to take advantage of Ballarat residents by pretending to run a survey for council, according to the City of Ballarat. The recent customer satisfaction survey, which the scammers say they are calling about, actually finished some weeks ago, with scammers attempting to get personal details from the people they are phoning. In a Facebook post, council said "(o)ur provider does not make calls from mobile phones and always identifies themselves by name, explaining they are from National Field Services conducting a survey on behalf of the City of Ballarat". Anyone who has received a phone call is urged to get in touch with the ACCC's Scamwatch and make a report. More than $211 million was lost to scammers in 2021, according to Scamwatch, with phone scams continuing to rise. IN THE NEWS This includes the "Flubot" text message scam, where bad actors send messages purporting to be Australia Post or other delivery agencies with delivery notifications, government departments, or social media stating photos have been uploaded, and provide a link that automatically installs malware on phones. Anyone who receives a suspicious looking text message with a link should immediately block and delete the message. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/f80454cd-2ec3-4e95-85f6-db6611bb6e1b.jpg/r9_169_3991_2419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg