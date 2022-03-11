news, latest-news,

PORT Adelaide hopes inside midfielder Willem Drew can build on a career-best season after signing a contract extension with the AFL premiership fancy. The Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate will remain with the Power until the end of 2024 after adding a further two seasons to his current deal. Drew featured in all 24 matches last season as the Power worked its way to a preliminary final. It followed four injury-interrupted seasons where he managed just 10 senior games. Port Adelaide list manager Jason Cripps said Drew, who has overcome serious foot injuries, deserved security after establishing himself as a reliable ball winner. "Willem has had a fair bit of bad luck with injury since we drafted him back in 2016 but he has shown resilience and a strong work ethic to come back and play an important defensive role in our midfield since making his AFL debut in 2019," he said. "With further opportunities through our midfield, he will continue to improve as the offensive part of his game evolves." Drew collected career-high 32 disposals on two occasions in 2021, against Brisbane and Collingwood. He averaged 17.7 possessions a game for the Ken Hinkley-coached side. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

