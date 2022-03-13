news, latest-news, muster dogs, ballarat, kelpies, border collies, Christian Peacock, the debate, The Courier

What makes the perfect muster dog? Can you really train the perfect red, brown or black and white pup in 12 months? Indeed, does the perfect muster dog even exist? For those loyal readers who missed it, we put those thorny questions to our first resident muster dog expert - sheep grazier Rod McErvale - last week, who declared, amongst other things, that training was not only overrated but bordered on the pointless. READ HERE But is that really true? Or is that claim as audacious as the idea - floated on the ABC's Muster Dogs - that it's possible to have a muster dog working the stock like a pro as a one-year-old? To shed some light on this pressing debate, we turned to third- or fourth-generation stockman and unofficial kelpie breeder and trainer Christian Peacock of Stockyard Hill, who told us he secretly ranks his legion of ten plus black and tan kelpie champs above his (human) friends. "Well, your dogs are always batting for you, don't worry," Peacock said with a laugh. "That said, I've got some good [human] mates, too, I do." For the last 20 years, Peacock has been a strong adherent to the view that it's possible to school any working dog in the art of mustering. "It all started when I had this little eight- or nine-month-old pup [that] people told me to get rid of because it just wasn't looking good," Peacock said. "But me (sic) cousin chucked the young pup on a couple of sheep and had it working in no time. "It was then I realised you could get any dog working and I thought, 'shivers - I want to be able to do that!'" Unlike McErvale, Peacock - in case you hadn't already picked up on it - swings to the iconic Australian kelpie over the border collie - something he diplomatically attributed to "personal preference". "They're as good as each other - it just depends. The kelpies are bit more intense and flat-out and the border collies are very obedient and probably easier to train," he said. "There's an old saying that a border collie is like, 'what now boss?', whereas a kelpie is like, 'don't worry - I've got this!'" So, is any dog breed capable of working livestock? If he had to hazard a guess, Peacock thought yes, which was very generous, given we all know how dopey chow chows and dachshunds can be. "All dogs come from the wolf," he explained. "So, it'll depend on how long you want to spend training the dog because those working dog breeds just do it naturally." "I remember once I was training the pups on some stock and they just weren't interested - and all of a sudden my Jack Russell went around herding up the stock, showing them how do it, and I thought, 'bugger, look at that - it's a rabbit dog - not even a working dog!'" To Peacock's mind, it's the classic working dog's innate, hardwired instinct which elevates it above all other dog breeds, reducing the need for a great deal of training. Nevertheless training, he said, was essential, regardless of how intelligent the dog appears to be. "There's been plenty of dogs [farmers] have gotten rid of because they don't work," he said. "You'll get the odd dog that is so good they almost train themselves, but you don't come across that very often in my opinion." Peacock, who transforms all of his kelpies into first-class working dogs - which have been known to fetch between $10,000 and $22,000 at auctions - learnt the techniques of muster dog training from veteran dog trainers Neil McDonald, Joe Spicer and the famous Greg Prince. But he also gained invaluable insights from several experienced stockmen, many of whom showed him the importance of stockman-dog paddock dynamics, from positioning through to how to read each unique pup and the stock. All of which leads us (no pun intended) to that all-time perennial debate: when do you start training your pup? Drawing on all his experience, Peacock said the only true answer is "when they're ready". "There is no age because it all depends on the dog," he said. "Some dogs start really early but some of the best ones start a bit later and some of the real good ones just plateau." "I go by what the dog can handle - if it can handle plenty and skip a few grades, I give it that; if it needs small steps, then I give it those small steps." The key, Peacock said, is to have patience and not to over do it. "I don't like to keep drumming and drumming it in them all the time, because they can get tired in the mind," he said. "They're like me [when I was at] school - I just couldn't take it all the time." So, does training guarantee the perfect muster dog? Peacock thought not - in the end, he said, it all turns on that all-important bluetooth connection. "They've got to be your mate - it's all about the match-up between the owner and the dog," he said. "You can have the best dog in the world, but if you don't connect with it, you're not going to get the best work out of it." When asked whether he'd ever offer training schools himself, Peacock chuckled, saying he might. "I'm still learning, I always will be because you never stop," he said. "Truth is every dog teaches you something new." Who ever said an old dog can't teach you new tricks? If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

