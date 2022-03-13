Sex offender encouraged child to send him nudes online

news, latest-news,

A registered sex offender has been caught committing further offences including encouraging a 15-year-old girl to send him nude pictures online. Daniel Rogers appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link from prison where he made an application for his case to be heard in the lower court rather than the County Court. Prosecutor Nadia Deltondo said Rogers breached multiple sex offender reporting conditions, was found with child abuse material and was found to be communicating with the 15-year-old. She said Rogers had been sending the child messages on Snapchat, including a picture of his genitals and encouraging her to send pictures of herself naked. He wrote: "Did you like that? Can I get a picture of your boobs? Tell your friends if anyone wants an easy pic". The court heard Rogers knew the child was 15, talked about visiting her and whether she minded he was older. He wrote: "What do I need to do get to see your boobs? I will convince you one day". Rogers has been in custody since December 2020, a total of 461 days. Defence barrister Raj Bhattacharya made submissions to support his application for summary jurisdiction, which is for the case to be heard in the Magistrates' Court. He said the Magistrates' Court had adequate sentencing powers to deal with the case and made submissions for a combination sentence of prison and a community corrections order with treatment. "He has never been through the sex offender treatment program. He has previously admitted he has a problem," Mr Battacharya said. Ms Deltondo said the prosecution consented for the case to be heard in the Magistrates' Court, but said an immediate prison term was the only appropriate sentence. Magistrate Ron Saines said he regarded the offending as serious but agreed the Magistrates' Court could sufficiently deal with the case. "Encouraging a child to engage in sexual activity was undertaken only because of a preparedness to breach his sex offenders obligations," he said. "I accept the sentencing powers of this court to impose up to two years of imprisonment in respect to any one offence and up to five years imprisonment in respect of all offences is sufficient to deal adequately with sentencing in this case." Rogers will remain in custody and return to court for sentencing. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/563c8b60-b381-4b18-859a-5679745dd8c0.jpg/r0_258_5430_3326_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg