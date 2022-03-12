news, latest-news,

THERE are plenty of tales and interesting people Margaret Bennett meets on the hospital wards. Ms Bennett is there to listen mostly, often to have a chat and sometimes to play games. Once Ms Bennett became locked in a game of draughts and drew on what her grandmother had taught her years ago to hold her own. Her role is as a Hospital Elder Life Program volunteer for Grampians Health at Ballarat Base Hospital. The pilot program, which started last year, aims to reduce instances and likelihood of people at-risk of delirium during their hospital stay. Ms Bennett, who has a background in nursing, has experience as an assistant chaplain with the Uniting Church. When the pandemic hit, Ms Bennett saw this as another way to help people who were uncomfortable, confused and in need of a friendly face. "You see people who are hesitant but once they get to know you, you hear all sorts of tales," Ms Bennett said. "I have noticed people in hospital before when they were on their own they tended to get more disorientated. As a volunteer I can prevent them from otherwise heading into trouble. "Nurses are extremely busy and I have the time to listen. "You can see the difference that you make, even just sitting and talking to somebody or letting them talk about what they want to. There's a change, just because someone is there listening to them." Grampians Health neuropsychologist Kerrie Shiell said research suggested programs like HELP could prevent delirium. Ballarat had volunteers ranging in age from mid-20s to mid-80s and from varying backgrounds. Dr Shiell said such diversity helped to enrich the program. "There are secondary benefits such as potential improvements in mood disturbance and people coming out of hospital being more independent and resuming their lives," Dr Shiell said. "It is a lovely program." IN OTHER NEWS Grampians Health Ballarat is seeking more HELP volunteers ahead of a training day later this month. Volunteers are given specialised training and on shifts undertake a specialised care plan on each patient's risk factors. Support could include assisted eating, mobility and companionship. Ms Bennett sad she always felt well-supported from medical staff on every shift. Grampians Health elder life specialist Robbin Moulds said the program was not looking for specialised skills - the key was people who were good listeners. "The other thing is the positive impact on our volunteers," Ms Moulds said. "It's not only what you give the program, but what you receive. "We want people to be themselves and to connect with people to make a difference in their lives. You can meet some amazing people." Training starts late March. For details, email Dr Shiell at kerrie.Shiell@bhs.org.au For more on volunteering, visit bhs.org.au If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

