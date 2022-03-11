news, latest-news,

Former VFL midfielder Bradley Olsson is not returning to Melton South for the upcoming Ballarat Football Netball League season. Olsson departs for former club Old Xaverians after one season with the Panthers where he managed just four appearances due to injury. The onballer was twice named the Panthers' best-on-ground. Olsson joins defender Ryan Pendlebury in leaving the club, while veteran ruck Marc Dransman has retired. Dransman's decision is off-set by the arrival of 200cm ruck Dylan Jones from Williamstown CYMS. The re-signing of last season's Tony Lockett Medallist Dylan Conway has also seen his friend and former VFL teammate Ben Casley join the Panthers. Melton has lost one of its leading small-forwards for the upcoming BFNL season. Kevin Klix has left the club after one season to join Airport West in the Essendon District Football League. Having arrived from Deer Park, Klix bagged 15 goals in eight games to finish as the Bloods' fourth leading goalkicker last season. The dynamic 28-year-old was named among the Bloods' best in half of his appearances. Klix joins former captain Ben Archard in leaving the club this off-season. Archard has returned to his junior club Cohuna in the Central Murray Football League. The pair's departures are off-set by forward-ruck Mark Orr's return from New Zealand and the signing of former St Kilda rookie Brenton Payne. Payne is no stranger having played his junior football with the club, while father Simon is past Bloods premiership player. The 25-year-old will take on a midfield coaching role.

