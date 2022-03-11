Police out in force this long weekend to prevent road trauma

news, latest-news,

Police have started conducting a state-wide road safety blitz to continue throughout the long weekend. Statewide Operation Arid, which started on Friday, will see police target high-risk driving behaviour. It comes as more than 50 people have lost their lives on Victorian roads in the first nine weeks of the year, with 34 of these in regional Victoria. Road deaths in the regions have increased by 70 per cent since the same time last year. Authorities have particular concerns about an increased number of vulnerable road users - including pedestrians and motorcyclists - being killed as the result of collisions. These include a number in the Ballarat region. According to police, collisions have historically peaked across the state in March. Last year, 25 fatalities were recorded in March, with seven during the Labour Day weekend. The majority of the collisions have been attributed to speed, impaired driving, fatigue and seatbelt non-compliance. Police have already ramped up enforcement this month in response to fears of another high-risk period and handed out 570 traffic infringements during the first week of the month. A quarter of these infringements were for speeding. With four fatalities in the Ballarat area this year, local police are focused on disrupting road trauma. With the weather to warm up again from Saturday, many people are expected to head out into the regions to enjoy a long weekend in the great outdoors. It will coincide with numerous local events that will bring increased traffic, including Ballarat's Begonia Festival and Daylesford's ChillOut Festival. Aside from drug and alcohol testing, police will also focus on speeding and distraction offences, such as using a mobile phone behind the wheel. Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, Glenn Weir, said the Labour Day long weekend was a busy event period and popular time to travel so the roads would be busy. "We'll be out with our full contingent of police vehicles to ensure everyone is doing their bit to keep themselves and all other road users safe. "With such a significant number of fatalities so far this year, we'll be doing everything we can to prevent any further lives being lost on Victorian roads." State Emergency Service volunteers will be operating driver reviver sites across the long weekend to encourage drivers to stop and take a break on long journeys - whether for a coffee or a power nap. Minister for Roads and Road Safety, Ben Carroll, said: "Everyone deserves to make it to their destination safely - we can all play our part in turning this tragic start to the year around by slowing down, wearing a seatbelt, avoiding distractions, driving well rested and not driving drunk or on drugs." The operation concludes at 11.59pm on Monday, March 14. Emergency services were kept busy on Friday afternoon, after two separate crashes near Creswick. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/05facac2-5e11-4a65-914a-ee0732c93781.jpg/r10_226_4385_2698_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg