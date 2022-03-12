news, latest-news,

Gardens that thrive in Ballarat while providing habitat, food and shelter for native animals, birds and insects will show off the skills of Federation TAFE horticulture students at the Ballarat Begonia Festival. About 25 students who are studying Certificate III in Horticulture have built a display garden designed for Ballarat's growing conditions. "We've designed a garden that can be both practical in Ballarat and provide shelter for native animals, food for pollinators and habitat for birds," said student Alex Clements-Tyler. "As Ballarat expand with all the new development suburbs it's a good idea to have a native corridor in people's back yards for birds and animals." Throughout the Ballarat Begonia Festival long weekend TAFE students and staff will also be at the garden to talk to visitors about how they can create a garden to help improve their local environment. The students' display includes layered planting to provide sheltered areas for native animals, healthy soil to encourage plant growth and assist insects and fungi to thrive, and non-plant features such as an old wooden gate, stacks of logs, volcanic boulders, bird baths and bird boxes to add interest and shelter. Mr Clements-Tyler said Ballarat had different growing conditions and different plants that thrived compared to other parts of Victoria. "We learn what plants work in Ballarat and central Victoria, because it gets a bit colder here and things that grow in Melbourne don't do as well here," he said. "Our display is designed to combine native perennial shrubs, small trees and hard-scape features like ponds and insect hotels to provide food, shelter and habitat for our native animals and insects." "We have designed the display to be educational and inspire people to create their own drought resistant, native friendly and beautiful gardens in their own backyards." The group have also learned to design some elements of the garden "on the fly" when their original plans could not be met. Avalon Nursery have donated the use of their plants for Federation TAFE students to bring their garden to life. "We put together a plan, then been up against what's actually available from the nursery and the garden location we've got," he said. "We went to Avalon to find things that will thrive in Ballarat, so everything in the garden can be planted locally in someone's yard. Building the garden we position things then stand back to see how it looks, while trying to make something practical and aesthetically pleasing." IN OTHER NEWS Mr Clements-Tyler, who has previously completed a Certificate III in Conservation and Land Management, will also share his knowledge of propagation to help meet increased demand for native plants in Victoria. Federation University TAFE chief executive Liam Sloan said the Ballarat Begonia Festival was a great opportunity for students. "This is a terrific opportunity for our students to contribute to our local community, while showcasing their skills in a practical setting," he said. "It's exciting to have our students out and about participating in initiatives that everyone can benefit from, including our wildlife." The Ballarat Begonia Festival runs for 10 days in the Botanical Gardens and in the city, with gardens highlights including the renowned begonia display, creative and gardeners markets, live entertainment on the main stage, various displays, the Integra Tiny Town for kids, and more.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/e57103d3-ea64-4665-ab19-1d154680f5ec.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg