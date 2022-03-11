sport, ballarat-cricket,

Ballarat cricketer Sara Kennedy's stocks continue to rise with the teenage bowler named in Vic Country's squad for the upcoming Under-19 Female National Championships just days out from her maiden Victoria Premier Cricket grand final. Still only 14, the left-arm quick is one of 14 players named in the squad which will compete in Adelaide from April 7 to April 14. Kennedy made history last month with her call-up to the Ballarat Clarendon College boy's firsts believed to have made her the first female in Ballarat Associated Schools history to play in the marquee boy's competition. The national championships will see the Buninyong junior rub shoulders with some of Victoria's best. Four members of the Vic Country and Vic Metro under-19 squads are current Victorian contracted players while fellow Victorian representatives Amy Vine and Rhiann O'Donnell will act as assistant coaches. "Both Victorian teams boast an exciting list of players who will no doubt be keen to test themselves against the best in Australia," Cricket Victoria's emerging player performance manager Andy Christie said. Kennedy's state selection comes on the eve of the Victoria Women's Premier Firsts One Day grand final, where she is set to represent Carlton in its maiden 1st XI finals series. After debuting in November, the Central Highlands representative established herself in Carlton's line-up and has gone on to take 12 wickets. Kennedy was named in the side for last weekend's semi-final which was eventually washed out. Carlton meets a highly-fancied Melbourne Cricket Club outfit on Sunday. The Dees are hunting for back-to-back premierships and in all-rounder Ella Hayward boasts the only player in the competition to rank in the top 10 runscorers and wickettakers. The grand final will be played at Albert Ground, starting at 10:30am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/a0fc60fb-e5b9-4e82-bd67-c02f3f2829fa.jpg/r0_128_3694_2215_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg