Voices bounce off high ceilings as people mill about in work boots and high-vis vests, colourful racks of clothing line the walls and textiles sit in silver bags piled high, waiting to be sorted. On closer inspection, this warehouse is much more than your average worksite, it's a place of learning and community - it's home to the Front Door Recycling (FDR) program. A community based initiative, FDR provides work experience to people of all abilities, and as Cassie Boxell, who has participated in the program since 2017 explained, it's a place where everyone is appreciated. "We treat people the way we want to be treated and we don't take anyone for granted, if you can't talk, if you have problems learning, we will not pick on you, just because you have that disability," Ms Boxell said. "If you have trouble walking or talking or whatever - we understand." FDR's service sees textiles collected in the program's signature silver bags every fortnight from 5000 residents' front doors throughout eight zones across Ballarat on nominated collection days. Once collected, the supplied bags are brought back to the warehouse and their contents are catalogued and sorted to be sent on community partners, including local opportunity shops, homeless shelters, and organisations supporting local families and children. Participants are involved in end-to-end operations and in turn, gain experience in customer service, multimedia work, warehouse management, finance and bookkeeping, marketing, and transport and logistics planning. Ms Boxell said she had become more engaged with the Ballarat community through FDR. "I've pretty much been with FDR since day one," Ms Boxell said. "We do distribution to some op shops, so we're going out to the community pretty much every day, every week, every second week, someone's going to do the op shops distribution." Fiona Bladier is new to the program and encouraged Ballarat residents who had clothes to donate to come to FDR. "They want to know where they are able to take them, and I led them to [FDR], it helps, people I know coming here to give their used clothes gratefully, and they are thanked beautifully by the staff for doing that," she said. Ms Bladier said she enjoyed the social aspects of the team-based, customer-facing workplace. "We're very dedicated people sorting out clothes for all different sorts of organisations, there's a bit of fun involved as well, we have jokes ... sometimes there is a break from sorting and things, there's a funny side of it as well," she said. For Luke Cook, who joined the program last year, a big part of FDR is a love of clothes. "How to properly look at clothes and inspect them properly, so if they're dirty, and if they're not dirty, fold them or hang them up," he said. "I love the friends I have made, I love the community, I love the clothes - seeing old clothes and new clothes, I just love the job. It's really fun." Now entering its fifth year, the FDR program has saved 110,000 kilograms from landfill since its beginnings, with any unwearable items sent to retail partners to be used for other purposes. Participants can stay with the program as long as they wish, or can use the work skills gained to move on to employment or volunteering. Mr Cook said he won't be leaving the program any time soon and loved knowing he was contributing to sustainability. "I've involved myself in another part of the world," he said. "I feel very inspired, very helpful, I'm actually helping the community out. The first day I started ... this woman said, 'this young man, he's inspirational', I felt that was very emotional." On average, Australians dispose of 93 per cent of the textile waste individually generated each year into landfill. In the City of Ballarat's most recent Waste Management Strategy the key vision was to achieve zero recoverable waste sent to landfill by 2040. FDR support worker Noelene Vagg it was remarkable what the team achieved in helping Ballarat and the broader Australian community make strides towards sustainability. "It's all about land care, we're all looking after the environment now and they actually feel fulfilled that they're actually making a difference in the environment as well," she said. "I think myself and the team here are all very proud of each other, proud of the Ballarat community for taking us on." For Ms Bladier, she agrees it is something to be proud of. "You're achieving something for the community and there's a lot of organisations benefiting from what we're doing and we also do things that help with the environment," she said. "I am happy to do what I do." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/92a77dbb-048f-490c-aad1-89c704e51727.jpg/r0_2467_3261_4309_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg