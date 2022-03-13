news, latest-news,

ON HER worst day, Kylie Slade was sacked in her apprenticeship, despite all her overtime and punctuality amid colleagues failing on jobs or not even turning up. When job cuts were needed, Ms Slade was seen as an easy target. Ms Slade is now doing what she loves, running her business Livewire Electrical and Design, and hoping to inspire other females as tradies. Ballarat is behind regional rivals when it comes to getting more women on the tools in traditionally made dominated trade classes. There are 50 per cent less females in Ballarat compared to Greater Bendigo enrolled in courses such as construction, engineering and plumbing, Vocational Education and Training data shows. Ballarat sits at least 200 per cent behind females in such fields compared to the City of Greater Geelong. Women's Health Grampians has launched new campaign Act at Trades to generate grassroots culture change and awareness. The organisation's chief executive Marianne Hendron said old boys' clubs and time-held authoritarian leadership was not sustainable. Ms Hendron said women in non-traditional trades had remained at three per cent nationally the past 40 years. Ms Slade started her electrical apprenticeship in her early 30s on a low income with a young family and supportive husband. She said greater education on equality in schools and workplaces was vital in making a difference. "We need to be starting early in schools to give girls opportunity so they know what opportunities are out there other than trades like hairdressing and childcare," Ms Slade said. "We need to show them where this can end up." SprayLine Road Services director Julian Govan and JK Personnel managing director Tim Walshe said workplace culture in trades had to change. The pair, speaking in a campaign launch forum alongside Ms Slade, said there might be females who were the best candidate for jobs but plenty either chose not to apply because they did not feel safe or welcome. Mr Govan said workplaces needed to learn from "failing forward". "There have been times when we've brought a female in and realised we haven't set people up for success.," Mr Govan said. "For seven or eight years our females were mainly in white collar roles. It's only the past two or three years we've been able to make headway - and that's only because we've failed so many times and put supports in place after learning from this." Flexible shifts was a small part of changes. Investment in the right machinery for tradies to work smarter not harder and attention to small details, picking up on sub-conscious bias, played big parts in change too, according to the panel. IN OTHER NEWS Mr Walshe said employee shortages in trades made "jobs for the boys" less common practice in hiring but there was still a lot of work to be done in promoting female career pathways. "I think we're making progress...There's no quick solution but a lot of people doing a lot of small things," Mr Walshe said. "I have a boy who's six and a girl who is five and they don't see a footballer as a male job. "It is about making it visible from a young age and reinforcing out and at home when we can. "Unfortunately, some impacts are out of our control...It's playing the long game in things we do day-to-day and things we see." Livewire Electrical and Design is an all-female business. Ms Slade said they have tried guys and, while they had not fit the team, she was open to hiring men. Ms Slade did not deliberately promote being an all-female team either, largely due to real, lived safety concerns for her girls on the job - she has strategies in place to try and counter such experiences. At the same time, she also had lots of positive feedback from fathers who were rapt to see great role models and opportunities for their daughters. All three panellists work for a day when female tradies were a normal sight. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

