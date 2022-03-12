news, latest-news,

The former Buninyong Fire Station sold for $860,000 at auction on Friday, more than $300,000 above the reserve. Bidding started at $500,000, with four active bidders submitting more than 30 bids all up before the property was sold to a Melbourne buyer. The auction had attracted great interest in the Buninyong community, with more than 100 people attending, many of whom had some connection to the station and the Buninyong-Mount Helen Fire Brigade. Ballarat Real Estate general manager said it was a great result for the CFA. "To get such a great result at the end of the day at auction, after they've moved into their new premise, is a fitting end to the property to sell so well and to be so sought after and so popular in the marketplace," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It was great to be able to maximise the result for the CFA because no doubt those kinds of funds just go back into that really great service." Mr Morrison said the Melbourne-based buyer would lease the property out, with conversations already happening around potential uses. "[The buyer] only saw the property literally just prior to auction for the first time today, so they're pretty enthused by it. They bought it from an investment point of view and we've actually started conversations with other prospective parties to lease the property for some pretty exciting things as well. "I think the community will see the site used for something that will be of further benefit to the community and be used perhaps by other businesses in the area. Retail and hospitality are some of the conversations we're having already." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

