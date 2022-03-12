news, latest-news, AFL, Community camps, Western Bulldogs, Ballarat Bulldogs, Cody Weightman, Disability

Western Bulldogs supporter Zac Burzacott's wide smile and enthusiastic wave was the first thing Bulldog Cody Weightman received upon connecting with the Ballarat-based fan via zoom on Thursday afternoon. Mr Burzacott excitedly met with Weightman as part of the AFL Community Camps and said he looked forward to watching the Bulldogs play this year. "[I liked] talking about games and that, I want to go watch him, that'd be good," Mr Burzacott said. "I want to meet the whole team." In their meeting the pair discussed their favourite players across the AFL and Mr Burzacott's football career aspirations. "I like all the players, I want to play real footy one day, I hope so, with the team, with the Bulldogs," he said. Weightman said this goal was "awesome". The AFL Community Camps provide an opportunity for clubs and players to connect with communities, with virtual delivery in 2022 allowing COVID-safety for both fans and players. The Bulldogs' small forward said he looked forward to meeting Mr Burzacott in person and having a kick together next time the Bulldogs played in Ballarat. Mr Burzacott has been a midfielder for the Ballarat Bulldogs, a mixed gender football and netball club for people living with intellectual disability, since 2018. He played in the grand final in his first year, winning the premiership in the all abilities Victorian FIDA (Football Integration Development Association) Football League. Admiring Mr Burzacott's premiership medals on the video call, Weightman quipped, "well, you've won one more premiership than me in the Bulldogs colours, well done". Prior to 2016, the Ballarat Bulldogs were known as the North Ballarat Knights, rebranding for a move into the FIDA Western Country Conference. While Hawthorn is Mr Burzacott's family's team, since joining the Ballarat Bulldogs he has gone against the grain. The pair also chatted about Mr Burzacott's beloved local team. "All my mates are on my team, we have all the good coaches, they're the best team," Mr Burzacott said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

