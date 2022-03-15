news, latest-news,

KIDNEY failure hit Max Prinner "completely overnight" and changed his whole life. Mr Prinner, one year from turning 60, felt crook and was still feeling unwell the next morning when he started work, cleaning for a doctors' surgery. One of the doctors gave him an injection to help stop the nausea first thing and by 11am Mr Prinner was in Ballarat Health Services Base Hospital with kidney failure. Until that night, Mr Prinner did not have any symptoms. He does not remember much else about what followed in the hospital. The Daylesford resident is adding his voice to a national campaign encouraging everyone to become more health-aware with World Kidney Day this month. People can lose 90 per cent of kidney function without realising symptoms, according to Kidney Health Australia. Early detection can be performed as part of a routine check-up with your doctor. This month marks 10 years since Mr Prinner became one of the lucky ones and received a kidney transplant that continues to give him that "second chance at life". Now aged 72, Mr Prinner said he could never say thank you enough to his donor. He is committed to looking after the gift with exercise, drinking plenty of water and eating properly. Mr Prinner also spends a lot of time volunteering in Ballarat's dialysis unit, talking to people who were going through what he endured for three years. "My mindset is to keep going," he said. "I'm going back and talking to people. There are those who are constantly anxious or overwrought with it all, but it is a state of life." "...Fortunately I was only on it for three years. My wife, she said to me 'you've got to do it or die'. I use that as one of my tools. Nurses can't say it, but I can." Mr Prinner's kidney diagnosis was in 2008. A year later he was diagnosed with a leaky heart valve and underwent open-heart surgery. In 2010, Mr Prinner had his kidney transplant and said there were never any guarantees on how long it would work. He had to be vigilant in his health and medication to prevent his body from rejecting the gift. One in three Australians has an increased risk of kidney disease. Leading risk factors are diabetes and high blood pressure. Other factors include smoking, obesity, family history, being aged 60-plus, or aged 30-plus and having a previous acute kidney injury or a history of heart problems. Sixty-three Australians die each day with kidney disease and Kidney Health Australia urges everyone to take action - especially if they have experienced severe COVID-19 symptoms or are in a high-risk category. "This could happen to anyone," Mr Prinner said. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/dbb22fd0-e369-4fe9-8f83-9b76a0c6e738.jpg/r0_361_4615_2968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg