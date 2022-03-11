news, latest-news,

A young boy and a man have been taken to hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash at Dean, south-east of Creswick. Emergency services were called to the scene at the corner of Ballarat-Daylesford Road and Creswick-Dean Road around 3.15pm on Friday afternoon. CFA crews responded and found one person trapped but the scene was declared under control at 3.46pm. IN OTHER NEWS: An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed paramedics were also called. "It's believed there are 4 patients," the spokeswoman said. "A man in his 30s and a toddler have both been taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in stable conditions." The status of the other two patients are not known. Emergency services were also called to an accident on the Midland Highway at Sulky at 5.35pm. The Courier understands no one was injured in the crash near Kellys Lane. It comes as police remind drivers to slow down during their travels over the long weekend. Statewide Operation Arid, which started on Friday, will see police target high-risk driving behaviour.

