news, latest-news, yarrowee river, plastic pollution, clean up australia day, Col Palmer, 2022

Most people spend their Sunday mornings sleeping in, harshly criticising things said on Insiders and/or preparing to dread the week that lies ahead. But for some 40 or so Ballarat residents, yesterday was different. After scouring a one-kilometre stretch of the Yarrowee River and Redan Wetlands, the eclectic contingent of volunteers returned in under two hours with enough bags of rubbish to fill a massive skip. READ MORE Host of Sunday's clean-up, Col Palmer, said every year tonnes of plastic waste travels from the streets of Ballarat into the city's waterways, including most prominently the Yarrowee River. And while annual clean-ups remain a necessary part of the response, Mr Palmer - who has long lobbied for floating litter traps to be installed along the river - said the community should be prioritising the prevention of plastic pollution in the first place. "Today was a fantastic turnout - I was really impressed with the level of enthusiasm," he said. "But we need to intercept the litter before it gets into the creek and it'd be far easier if it were going into a litter trap rather than have 30 volunteers rummaging the banks for it." "Ballarat, as a city, should have the pride to clean up their own mess and not be thinking along the lines of 'out of sight, out of mind'." It's a sentiment shared by at least one of Sunday's volunteers, Ilze Getlins, who added the community needed to be mindful of the implications of their individual actions. "It's heart-breaking to see our beautiful environment, especially the Yarrowee creek, in this state," she said, noting that she'd discovered all manner of rubbish along the river bank, from plastic bottles and packets, abandoned masks to shopping trolleys and old tyres. Recently, chief executive of the City of Ballarat Evan King told The Courier that council, which is responsible for maintenance of the Yarrowee River, was using nets and crates to intercept litter in the creek. "The City of Ballarat do use litter traps alongside other waste management tools such as nets and crates in the Yarrowee Creek and constantly evaluate them post weather events," he said, adding the only litter trap installed was no longer in use. Mr King did not, however, respond to follow-up questions regarding the precise location of these nets and crates along the river, instead pointing out council may heed the call of the community to install a new litter trap. "City of Ballarat officers are in the process of preparing a proposal to Council to consider a large Gross Pollutant Trap to intercept litter before entering the Yarrowee River downstream of the Ballarat CBD," he said in a statement. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/d6940a9f-5194-46db-b715-223b7154932b.jpg/r0_127_4821_2851_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg