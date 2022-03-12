news, latest-news,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Saturday, March 12 NEW CASES: 163 (down from 164 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1048 (up from 1192 yesterday) Ballarat recorded a decline in active COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with health officials reporting 1048 known active infections as of midnight Friday. Known new infections remained steady, with 163 recorded, down from 164 the day before. In other areas: The Victorian government has reminded the community that children aged 5-11 years who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in early January will soon require their second dose. Parents are encouraged to plan ahead by checking vaccination hub opening hours, wait times and booking availability. Meanwhile, Victoria recorded 6,075 known new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours to Friday midnight, bringing the number of known active cases in the state to 40,530, down from 46,263 the day before. Eleven people lost their lives to COVID-19 yesterday and 175 remain in hospital, with 22 in intensive care. Just over 94 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have received two vaccine doses while 62 per cent aged 18 and over have received three doses. It comes amid reports National Cabinet is working on a plan which would release close contacts from isolation requirements, notwithstanding the rapid spread of a new sub-variant of Omicron - BA.2 - which some experts have described as both more contagious and more severe than the original Omicron strain. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

