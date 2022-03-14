Concern over growing Japanese Encephalitis virus caseload

news, latest-news,

Health experts warn the true rate of infection of Japanese Encephalitis Virus will never be known because most people infected with the virus show no symptoms. But in those who do develop symptoms, the death rate is alarmingly high. The current outbreak is the first time the mosquito-borne disease has been detected in Victoria. As of Friday there were seven people confirmed with JEV in Victoria and two probable cases , and one death. Victoria's deputy chief health officer (communicable disease) Associate Professor Deborah Friedman confirmed most cases had spent time in northern Victoria or southern New South Wales, particularly areas near the Murray River, and several had extensive mosquito exposure before falling ill. "We will likely never know (the rate of infection) because there's so many potentially who have the virus but never know," said Deakin University head of epidemiology Professor Catherine Bennett. Japanese encephalitis is transmitted via mosquitoes who pick up the virus from infected pigs. It cannot be spread from person to person, even if a mosquito bites an infected person then bites another person, or by eating animal products. Health authorities last week identified cases in six piggeries throughout Victoria including one in the Greater Bendigo shire. About 99 per cent of cases are asymptomatic but some people may experience fever and headache, while one per cent could experience severe infection including convulsions, paralysis, neck stiffness, tremors and coma. About a third of people who become symptomatic may die. "We just have to try to reduce the risk," Professor Bennett said. With thousands of people camping for the long weekend in high-risk areas in Victoria's north, and high numbers of mosquitoes because of recent rains and floods, health authorities have warned people to do all they can to avoid getting bitten. Measures to take include using insecticide protection, wearing loose baggy clothes, using mosquito coils and zappers, and reducing standing water around homes and properties where mosquitoes breed. The federal government on Friday announced a $69 million plan to combat the spread of the disease, including the acquisition of another 130,000 vaccine doses. A $5 million public information and awareness campaign will be launched, while $3.5 million will assist in human testing. To understand the spread, the government plans to enhance surveillance of mosquito and animal activities, model potential virus spread and undertake mosquito control. Professor Bennett said most mosquitoes only travelled 5km to 10km and lived for a few weeks, so people working at or living near pig farms were at greatest risk - but also warned that with many piggeries now largely indoors people could be living near one without knowing. "The first thing they are looking for a signs of where the virus might be. All pig farms have been notified and they will be testing furiously so they know where the virus is," she said. IN OTHER NEWS Professor Bennett said pigs acted as an "amplification host" developing high virus loads in their system that mosquitoes could pick up then transmit to humans and horses - but if a mosquito bit an infected human or horse they would not take in enough of the virus to transmit. Doherty Institute Infectious Diseases Physician Michelle Giles said more information was needed on how the virus was affecting southern states and territories. "The majority of people will be asymptomatic or not know they've necessarily been infected or have mild symptoms," Dr Giles said. "If it's one in 200 people who are getting encephalitis, that means there's probably another few hundred people infected that you don't know about. "That's really important work that needs to be done, to find out how many people might have been exposed without getting symptoms." Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/59413329-7b5f-4fb9-910c-da14eb517d39.jpg/r1647_659_3800_1875_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg