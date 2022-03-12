news, latest-news,

Lucy Stephan continues to draw recognition for her gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. The former Ballarat Grammar School student and her women's four crewmates Rosemary Popa, Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre were named the Female Crew of the Year at Rowing Australia's Rower of the Year Awards. In Tokyo, the women's four became just the third female crew in Australia's history to be crowned Olympic champions. IN SPORT: It was also the first time a four-member female crew from Australia won an Olympic Gold Medal. The women's sweep program has come a long way ever since the last quad to this quad. A number of different people have been part of the women's four," Morrison said. "This award and this achievement is really a reflection of everyone who has been a part of the program and it means so much."

