news, latest-news,

Perfect weather is drawing strong crowds to day one of the Ballarat Begonia Festival which this year celebrates its 70th anniversary. This year's 10-day free event, which opened in the Ballarat CBD on Friday night with the transformation of Ballarat laneways in to a Begonia Byway and and food truck Friday in Alfred Deakin Place, includes a return to the traditional large-scale festival in Ballarat Botanical Gardens which did not go ahead last year because of COVID. With 700 begonias in full bloom inside the Robert Clark Conservatory, outside the installations, community groups, farmers market, live music, family activities, roving performers have all returned along with the crowds. Also returning is Ballarat's giant black swan, first seen in Sturt Street last year, which has been named Swanaghetti in honour of Steve Moneghetti who has also regularly been seen around Lake Wendouree for many years. "In my years running Lake Wendouree I've encountered plenty of swans, so I'm particularly excited to be aligned with this larger than life Ballarat icon ahead of the event," Mr Moneghetti said. The Begonia Parade will also make a comeback on Monday to end the first weekend of the festival. Ballarat mayor Cr Daniel Moloney was thrilled the Begonia Festival could mark its milestone with a 10-day celebration. "The Ballarat Begonia Festival is a unique and authentic part of the Ballarat story," he said. "The festival plays a significant role in attracting visitors to Ballarat and promoting our city as a vibrant, active, and nature-based destination, as well as strengthening community pride." The Ballarat Begonia Festival runs until March 20. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/088639f4-255f-483b-a189-9bd32621c75f.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg