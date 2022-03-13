news, latest-news,

Sebastopol has booked its ticket for the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant Premier grand final, beating reigning premier Victoria in a telling semi-final affair. Showing no effects from a week off, Sebastopol claimed two of three rinks to win 60 (14) to 52 (2) and taste success against its opponent for a third time this season. The dominance of the rink of skip Murray Gannon, Fred Reus, John Cameron, and William Matthews proved vital, winning by 11 shots to give Sebastopol the upper hand. Victoria wasn't without its highlights with the Shaun Clark-skippered rink winning 26-16 to spark some momentum heading into next weekend's preliminary final. Meanwhile, Webbcona's dream run continues with the last-gasp finalists going one step closer to a premiership with a 22-shot win against Buninyong. Webbcona was undefeated on the day, winning two rinks and sharing honours in the other to secure a 67 (15) to 45 (1) victory. Skip Matthew Blackburn, Anthony Lange, Harold Worsley and Chris Steenhuis were the dominant factors for Webbcona, winning their rink 26-8. The win sets up a preliminary final meeting with Victoria. The two sides met on the final day of the regular season with Webbcona stunning its second-placed opponent, 62 (14) to 51 (2), to qualify for finals with its last chance. The two enter the do-or-die clash in vastly different form. Webccona has won four its past five matches, falling only to Sebastopol, while Victoria will need to snap a three-game losing streak. The preliminary final will be played at the Victoria Bowling Club on Saturday, March 19.

