There were nerves and at times gritted teeth, but the heist is complete, Golden Point capping a remarkable second half of the season with a 28-run win against East Ballarat to earn its finals place on the last day of the Ballarat Cricket Association regular season. Manny De Zoysa was the saviour with the bat, posting a steely 72 to take his side from obscurity to 210 before his bowlers weathered a late resurgence to move the Pointies one step closer to correcting last year's grand final heartbreak. The result, coupled with Napoleons-Sebastopol's win against Brown Hill, saw East Ballarat crash out of the top four on percentage. Knowing it needed to win, East Ballarat started well with Kyle Etteridge (2-38) dismissing Golden Point's openers for single figures. Josh White (32), playing his 200th firsts game, and Dan White (36) showed resolve but were robbed of momentum by a stringent Hawks' spin attack. De Zoysa strode to the crease with the game in the balance at 3-75 though he quickly found his groove against the change bowlers. With a rotating cast of partners, De Zoysa took control, looking to attack against pace while working the spinners around the ground. Josh Brown (2-6) would eventually take the prized wicket, the Pointies' all-rounder holing out in the search for quick runs at the death. Harry Ganley was the Hawks' most-lethal bowler finishing with figures of 3-42 off his allotment. Ganley didn't have to wait long to get back involved, called to the crease in the second over, the Hawks on the back foot at 1-10. A 67-run stand with Lewis Hodgins (34) steadied the chase before a mounting string of dots pressured the latter to sky an easy catch off-spinner Josh Pegg. Pegg would snare Ganley (40) in his next over, kickstarting a familiar problem for the Hawks. Though resilient, East Ballarat's middle-order struggled to score. The next three wickets would fall for 21 runs, Pegg finishing with figures of 3-19 off his 10 overs. Having entered the final 15 overs with the required run-rate racing north of a run-a-ball, Harli Givvens started to free his arms. Like De Zoysa before him, the left-hander worked in boundaries off the quicks while respecting the spinners. Givvens' composure was the Hawks' last chance with number 11 Adam Eddy walking to the crease in the 44th over with 58 runs still required. Daniel McDonald (1-38) tightened the screws for the Pointies with singles happily given in the absence of boundaries. The asking rate proved too much, Givvens skying a Simon Ogilvie (2-36) delivery to bring East Ballarat's season to a close. Sajith Dissanayaka's return to form has come at the right time for Napoleons-Sebastopol, the all-rounder scoring his second century of the season before taking six wickets to help his side to a dominant 205-run win. Opening the batting, Dissanyaka hit four sixes and 15 fours on his way to 127 runs off 129 balls. The innings took him to 649 runs for the season at an average of 40.56. An unbeaten 59 from Luke Corden pushed the hosts to 4-285 off their 50 overs. Corden continued his co-starring role, taking the first four wickets to finish with figures of 4-21 off his allotment. Dissanayaka would only need seven overs to tear through the rest of the Bulls' order and claim career-best figures of 6-26. The win sees Naps-Sebas finish third, booking a semi-final date with reigning premier Darley. Wendouree stars Cole Roscholler, and Sam Miller have reminded the competition of their class on the eve of finals, combining for a 144-run opening stand to help their side post the biggest total of the season to date. Though both fell short of three figures, Mt Clear off-spinner Tom Le Lievre dismissing Roscholler for 85 before drawing Miller out of his crease on 95, the platform was set for the Red Caps to record an imposing 6-293. Red Caps keeper Oliver Mahncke found form at first-drop, working his way to 43 before becoming Le Lievre's third scalp. Le Lievre (47) carried his form over into the chase, combining with Matt Goonan (33) for an 81-run second-wicket partnership before his departure in the 16th over. Matt Ward (57) continued the charge before he fell victim to the Tom Batters. The Red Caps opening bowler cleaned up the tail to finish with figures of 4-35. Sam Miller's two wickets will also give captain Ryan Simmonds another bowling option to consider for the semi-final against Golden Point. Reigning premier Darley suffered a shock in its last test before finals, collapsing to a 77-run loss against Ballarat-Redan. Coasting at 4-96 with 20 overs to play, the Lions lost their remaining six wickets for just 23 runs to sink to their first defeat in a month. The collapse leaves plenty of question marks for coach Brian Wheelahan with memories of his side's 5-24 capitulation against East Ballarat still fresh. Jack Landwehr was Ballarat-Redan's chief destroyer, claiming figures of 4-18 off 8.5 overs. Earlier in the day, an unbeaten Billy Jones (63*) half-century saw the Two Swords post 6-196, with able support from teenager Riley Fisher. The keeper hit seven boundaries on his way to a career-best firsts score of 45. A standout Robert Hind (91) knock saw Buninyong close its season with a 40-run win against North Ballarat. The Bunnies opener had handy support in Liam Mason (61) to push the hosts to 8-208. North Ballarat shared bowling duties around in the final game, with Ash McCafferty (2-34) and Mitch Nicholson (2-33) the only multiple wickettakers. Captain Mick Nolan, no longer bound by the keeper's gloves, had his bowl in five seasons, taking a maiden firsts wicket. Buninyong shone with the ball as well to dampen the Roosters' chase before it ever got going. Emerging junior Xavier Moon was the pick of the Bunnies' bowlers, taking three wickets.

