Ballarat rowing exports Katrina Werry and Lucy Stephan have been named in the Australian Rowing Team that will represent the country on the world stage for the first time in three years. The pair are members of the women's sweep squad that will compete at World Rowing Cup 2 in Poznan, Poland from June 7-19 and World Rowing Cup 3 in Lucerne, Switzerland from July 8-10. Australia will also send crews to the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta in England from June 28 to July 3. Australia has not competed at any World Rowing Cups since 2019 due to border restrictions. "I'd like to take this opportunity to congratulate this group of athletes who have been selected to represent Australia at the 2022 World Rowing Cups. We look forward to seeing what this Australian Rowing Team can achieve in the months ahead," Rowing Australia performance director Paul Thomson said. "This team announcement follows a week of rigorous selection trials that were moved from Sydney to Canberra due to the extreme weather experienced in the Penrith region of 2estern Sydney. More than 80 athletes were put through their paces over the course of the week. "Despite the interruptions, the athletes displayed a great attitude and once again demonstrated their adaptability and resilience as plans changed at short notice. "We have selected a group of athletes that boast youth and experience, including Olympians, Paralympians and World Championships medallists. It is wonderful to have both fresh faces and returning athletes in the team." Werry was named Ballarat's Sportswoman of the Year last week and missed the ceremony due to the selection trails. The World Rowing Cups serve as important test for selection in Australia's 2022 World Rowing Championships team. The world championships will be held in Racice, Czech Republic from September 18-25.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/be07e8ba-189a-4df8-a492-f6fb9ec4cd7a.jpg/r0_177_3517_2164_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg