Incentives for child protection workers to move to regions

Child protection workers will be offered extra incentives to move to Ballarat and other regional areas to help fill a shortage of child protection staff. People with work experience in human services, such as social work, psychology or welfare-related experience, will be offered packages of up to $20,500 to accept child protection roles in regional areas. Incentives include relocation costs, salary sacrificing and tax benefits, on top of existing incentives including five days' professional development leave per year, an extra five days' annual leave and flexible work arrangements. "This is a great opportunity to make real change - giving some our most vulnerable kids the best chance at a happy, healthy life," said Child Protection and Family Services minister Anthony Carbines.

