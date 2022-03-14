news, latest-news,

"We are back, big time." That's the feeling from Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney after thousands of people enjoyed a bumper weekend of events in Ballarat and across the region. The 70th anniversary Ballarat Begonia Festival, Daylesford's ChillOut Festival, the first AFLW in-season match, and the 2022 Sporting Globe Ballarat Senior Basketball Tournament drew thousands of visitors to town with a raft of smaller events including the Stitch exhibition of embroidery and quilting, Kryal Castle's unicorn festival and live music gigs contributing to crowds throughout the region. "It's so awesome seeing pre-COVID level crowds back at all our events and festivals," Cr Moloney said. "It feels like there's been a steady build up every weekend this year as people get more confident." Online booking sites showed no availability of accommodation on Saturday and Sunday nights and hospitality venues reported strong bookings right through the weekend. Ballarat Regional Tourism chief Sarah Myers said it was wonderful to see Ballarat's lakes and gardens, and CBD, full of people enjoying the activities and good weather. "The return of big-ticket events like Ballarat Begonia Festival and the AFLW is good news for our tourism, accommodation and hospitality traders," Ms Myers said. "Over the weekend our accommodation operators are enjoying full or close-to-full bookings, hospitality businesses can operate with no capacity limits and it is wonderful seeing residents and visitors alike out enjoying the best of Ballarat. "A weekend like this is a big step forward in Ballarat's recovery from the pandemic." Ms Myers also welcomed council's decision to continue the Ballarat Begonia Festival's presence in the CBD as well as its traditional home at the Botanic Gardens - a move which began last year during COVID restrictions to avoid large crowds gathered in the one space. But the festivities are far from over with the return of the annual Begonia Festival Parade along Wendouree Parade today at 11am which could draw up to 10,000 people, and the continuation of the Begonia Festival through to next weekend. "A lot of people remember the 2020 Begonia Festival Parade as one of the last things they saw before the world changed and I'm hoping it's almost a bookend (on Monday). We are still watching over our shoulder at what the world is going to throw at us next, not naively thinking it's done, but confidence has returned to the city. "People know there's still challenges ahead but are getting on with it, getting out, spending money and catching up with friends and family as safely as possible ... they are confident in getting out ... and making sure Ballarat is back on track." Cr Moloney said early numbers indicated the Begonia Festival could welcome record crowds in 2022. "The weather has been perfect and we are cautiously thinking this could be one of our biggest Begonia Festivals yet," he said. "About 15,000 people visited the Begonia Festival on Saturday ... and certainly over the long weekend we will be on par with pre-COVID crowds but with the extra days we may take it to record levels which is great to see." At the launch of this year's Begonia Festival, Cr Moloney said the estimated economic impact of the festival was $3.445 million and until 2020 it attracted more than 60,000 visitors to Ballarat each March long weekend. Cr Moloney said retaining and enhancing the CBD activations for the Begonia Festival, expanding it from its traditional Ballarat Botanic Gardens site, had been popular among city businesses. "There seem to be a lot of cars and people in the CBD as well. For many years we had a massive focus on the gardens and the business community were telling us they would like to see a way of integrating more in to the centre of the city. "It's something we were forced to do last year and maybe it's been a blessing in disguise as we have continued that theme this year and it has gone really well. "There's a level of confidence we haven't seen in two years and we deserve it." IN OTHER NEWS Cr Moloney said many Ballarat businesses were still struggling to get employees but welcomed the jump in visitors over the long weekend. "The struggle to get employees has been a challenge but business have continued to keep finding ways around problems and will be so much stronger for it in the long term but they need to see the rewards of such a tough time now and they need our support if we want them to be around." He urged residents to help boost business even further by inviting friends and family to visit. "Most of our visitation is from locals bringing people here. Ballarat people are our best ambassadors, our best marketers especially with a big end to the Begonia Festival next weekend. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/274b31d8-249b-4333-b90b-af5424a417aa.jpg/r0_549_3712_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg