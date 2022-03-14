news, latest-news,

BALLARAT and POD Squad runner Tiana Shillito has continued a remarkable run of success winning her third straight Bendigo Gift with a thrilling win at the weekend's classic. Shillito off 11.25 metres, held off the fast-finishing Torrie Lewis (off scratch) to score a narrow victory in the time of 11.358 seconds, just ahead of Lewis' 11.427. Fellow Ballarat runner, former Stawell Gift winner Grace O'Dywer was third. Shillito, 21, was a finalist at the Ballarat Gift in February finishing seventh, but Bendigo is fast becoming her home-away-from-home having previously triumphed in the former 120m race in both 2019 and 2020, although there were a few differences to this year's event. "Usually they have the Bendigo Gift at the Tom Flood stadium, but it was moved this year onto Latrobe University's synthetic track, so obviously that was a bit different to the last couple," she said. "Traditionally it's also over the 120m, but because of the track they were using it was brought back to 100m. "We don't do too many races on the synthetic, but I'm certain they've recently resurfaced the track and the weather was perfect so none of us could have asked for anything better." Shillito said to come out on top in such a hot field had given her heaps of confidence heading into this weekend's Geelong Gift. "I'll have a bit of penalty now, but the confidence has improved a bit, it's pretty cool having a win as you can imagine," she said. "Certainly when I won the first one, I didn't think I would be winning it a second time, let alone a third time that's for sure. "My first one I was completely stoked with, so to know where I've come from, it's a great feeling to have achieved it again. "Ballarat was definitely my goal for the season and when I didn't get that, Bendigo became the focus. I've had a good season, I was second at Castlemaine, so I was pretty happy with how it went, but this time everything fell into place well." Another Ballarat runner, Halle Martin also continued her great season finishing seventh in the final, having been runner-up at Ballarat. It was a solid weekend all round for Ballarat runners with O'Dwyer also making the 70m final, Chloe Kinnersly continued her strong season making the 400m final while Scott Shillito and Dan Martin were each finalists in the 300m masters event. Shillito said in a way the pandemic of the past two years had assisted her running as it had given her an outlet to train. "I think almost doing the training was great for me which gave me some social outlet," she said. "I feel as though I trained a bit more with it and was more consistent with it, as horrible as the past two years were for so many people, I think in some way it was a blessing in disguise for me. It kind of helped my form." Shillito is a former finalist at Geelong. She said she hoped to continue her strong season at an event she had some success at previously.

