THE Ballarat Bolts are back-to-back one day champions after holding firm against a dogged Holy Trinity, which pushed the home team right to the edge, in a thrilling grand final at Eastern Oval. In front of a large crowd, it looked as though the Bolts would cruise to victory when they restricted the visitors to just 8-89 from their 36 overs, after being at one stage 5-21. But an early batting collapse sent shudders through the Bolts team, falling to 3-27, before player-of-the-match Charli McLennan and skipper Nicole Edwards got together for a 26-run partnership which righted the slowly sinking ship. McLennan did almost everything, picking up 2-8 earlier in the day from an outstanding six-over spell before anchoring the chase with 34 while the wickets tumbled around her. The only downside was she wasn't out there to hit the winning runs, dismissed with just two needed to win, but she had done more than enough to lead her side to victory. BOLTS GRAND FINAL PHOTOS It was left to Freya Palmer to hit the runs, Palmer batted beautifully late in the chase, blunting the Holy Trinity attack and turning over strike. Bolts skipper Nicole Edwards said she could not have been more proud of her team which went through the season undefeated. "We knew we had the depth to get the runs, it got a little bit nervy for a while, but we had faith in the girls to get it done," she said. "We were talking about not over doing things, just hitting the bad balls and keep out the good ones. We were just really encouraging each other to play positive and get the job done." Playing-coach Emily McNeight said opponents Holy Trinity had taken it up the Bolts all season and deserved their place in the play-off. "They batted really well, bowled really well and fielded really well, did all the right things when they needed to," she said. "That (44-run) partnership in the middle (between Holy Trinity pair Jemma Cox (37) and 12 from Shivani Narendran) really slowed us down. "We struggled to keep up our spirits in the field a little bit, but once we broke that partnership we were able to get on a roll on again." Legendary Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh made a surprise appearance at Eastern Oval to watch the Ballarat Bolts defeat Holy Trinity on Sunday. Waugh presented the medals to the winning team after the match and said he was thrilled to be part of the glorious sunshine at Ballarat for the day. "Women's sport in general is growing and getting the recognition and I think the public really enjoy watching the women play," he told The Courier. "I know I really enjoy watching women's cricket and all the sporting teams around the country. "It's about time we've woken up to women's sport and recognised it as something fantastic to watch and support. "You want to see women have role models. I've got two daughters myself and it's great that they are able to take up the sport and getting the same opportunities the boys have had for a long time."

