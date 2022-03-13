news, latest-news,

Daylesford's main street was a rainbow of colour as the ChillOut Festival celebrated its silver anniversary and a return to 'normal' after the pandemic. "We know how tough the last couple of years have been for everybody and to be able to be here out in the open has been nothing short of amazing," said Todd Fernando, Victorian Commissioner for LGBTIQ+ Communities. IN OTHER NEWS: "Everybody is feeling the love which means we can start to move on from the last couple of years and reconnect relationships." Thousands of people lined the parade route and took part in the celebrations including ChillOut ambassador and ABC News Breakfast weather presenter Nate Byrne and Australian music legend Molly Meldrum. Mr Fernando said pride events in rural and regional Victoria allowed people in the LGBTQIA+ communities to "bring their full self" and celebrate together. "Events like ChillOut allow us to really grow the presence of LGBTQIA+ in Victoria, particularly outside the city, and also encourage LGBTQIA+ community members from Melbourne to get out of the city and experience life in the country," he said. "One of the most amazing things here is the relationship the business community has with the LGBTQIA+ community - there's a rainbow flag in every window." Victoria's Minister for Equality Martin Foley also announced 20 recipients of the Pride Events and Festival Fund, which helps community organisations and LGBTIQ+ social enterprises host events. The activities funded include a regional Pride Prom and a program to create short films and features celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and gender diverse, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) Victorians to be shown at a drive-in . Almost half of funded activities will be in regional Victoria, including 'Queers on the Catwalk', an event that will support LGBTIQ+ people of all ages in the Macedon Ranges and surrounds to express their identity through clothing. Mr Fernando said the grants were important to the community. "This funding recognises just how powerful celebratory events and activities for our communities can be, right across this state of Victoria. These events help remind our diverse rainbow communities they are supported, we belong, and helps us feel seen and represented," he said. "It's fantastic to be able to announce this at ChillOut - a regional pride event - with so many grants awarded to our regional LGBTIQ+ groups, so they can connect with each other and celebrate who they are," said Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/995416a8-972e-46ef-909b-989101f447be.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg