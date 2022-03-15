news, latest-news,

WHEN Torrie Lewis took her first look at Mars Stadium on Tuesday and it was pointed out to her that she could be running for Australia at the same venue at a Commonwealth Games in four years time, a huge smile came over her face. And it is that smile that the whole of Australia will no doubt come to love in coming years, as one of the brightest rising stars of the track works her way up the ranks into national selection. At just 17, the Queenslander who is trained by former Commonwealth Games finalist, Ballarat's Gerrard Keating, has already clocked a time of 11.33 seconds over 100m. MORE SPORT In fact she technically did run an 11.18 in driving wind and rain but that was considered too much of a tail wind to be counted as legal. But if you put that time into context, Australia's 100m record is 11.11 seconds set by Melissa Breen in 2014. Legally, Lewis finds herself less than a quarter of a second off that mark, which she set in January, just days after she turned 17. Lewis is training in Ballarat this week in preparation for this weekend's Melbourne Track Classic. Speaking exclusively to The Courier, she said the idea of competing at a potential home Commonwealth Games in 2026 would be the stuff of dreams. "It would be incredible to compete at home," she said. "Any big competition at senior ranks would be amazing, but to be part of something at home in front of a big crowd who are all there to support you would be something else. It really would mean so much to Gerrard as well. He is a big believer in fate and he is sure it's meant to be." Lewis will be 21 in 2026 and in her athletic prime, aged 27, by the time her home town Olympics in Brisbane comes around. "I know, it's incredible. Gerrard will, we hope, have a competition at his home town and then hopefully I'll have mine as well," she said. Lewis is right on the cusp on national senior selection and if all goes well could force her way into a relay squad for the World Championships in July. However, she won't be travelling to Birmingham for this year's Commonwealth Games, instead heading to the World Youth Championships in Colombia. "If the Commonwealth Games and world juniors didn't compete, of course I'd be doing what I can to go to that as well," Lewis said. Lewis said she was thrilled to have secured a time under 11.4 seconds this season. "I'm very happy with that time," she said. "Also in the past couple of weeks, I've been running consistently 11.4s and another 11.35. "To keep running those times shows I'm on track and hopefully good things will continue to happen at the world juniors." Lewis was second at the weekend's Bendigo Gift, narrowly behind Ballarat's Tiana Shillito. But running off scratch, she described it was one of her best runs ever. "I never go into Gift races expecting to win because I know what my mark is," she said. "That night was about going through the rounds, getting consistent runs and my final run was the best run of the day. Gerrard actually said to me he thought it was my best run ever. He said the acceleration phases were the best I've looked and to run a time in the low 11.40s in a Gift race when there is always a bit more pressure, it was my third race of the day, so I was very happy with it." Lewis said after this weekend she would head home to the Brisbane Track Classic before returning to Victoria to prepare for the Stawell Gift where she will once again be based in Ballarat. For Keating, he said he was thrilled to be back home. He isn't shy about setting some lofty goals for his young charge, confidently predicting she will not only break the Australian record, but break 11 seconds by the time she is 20. "It would mean everything to me to see Torrie run here," he said of Ballarat's bid to host the Commonwealth Games. "Just the idea of it, it's crazy to me to think it could happen. It would be my proudest moment without a doubt. "She's the best junior we've seen and it's not just me saying that, others are saying that now. She has realistic goals and I know she'll leave no stone unturned to meet those." On Tuesday afternoon Lewis joined a swag of Ballarat's best young athletes a for a training session. Among those she worked with was Ballarat Little Athletics and Ballarat Harriers club member Armani Anderson who won two gold medals at the Victorian Little Athletics Track and Field Championship at the weekend. Anderson ran a time of 11.99 seconds to win the Girls 15 100m event. Her time, when verified, will be the new Victorian little aths record. Anderson also took a gold medal in the 200m event in a time of 25.31 seconds. In other results, Zac Grainger won gold in the 800m and 1500m events at boys 16 level. He then followed up with medals across both the 100m and 300m hurdles. Scott Peart also won gold in the 1500m walk event. Other medals were won by Eleanor Downey who picked up four seconds placings in the GMC12 category for 100m, 200m, discus and long jump. Trinity Leyshan got a second and third in 11 year sprints, while Tristan Leyshan was second in the 200m 15 age group.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/185f5bf2-9d55-4eaf-951d-775c52ed9812.jpg/r0_287_4163_2639_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg