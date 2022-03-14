news, latest-news,

While people in Ballarat share a public holiday and perhaps enjoy the delights of the Begonia Festival, it's worthwhile remembering the original cause of Labour Day and what it represents in Victoria's and Australia's history. It's also helpful to understand how events like the Moomba and Begonia festivals had a deliberate social and political agenda to supplant the original reason for Labour Day and its foundation in workers' solidarity and the right to humane working conditions. In 1856 the stonemasons working on Victoria's magnificent new parliament and university buildings downed their hammers, chisels and trowels and walked off the job, arguing bosses exploited their labour by making them work long hours without adequate recompense. Australia was not England, they argued. It was hot, the stone was hard, and the conditions still dangerous. Working 10-hour days, five or six days a week, the masons argued they were being treated barely better than indentured workers. Inspired by the rebellion at Eureka just 15 months earlier, the masons' guild, known as the Stonemasons' Society, called for its members to receive a reduction in working hours for the same pay. It was opportune timing. Most of Melbourne's working population had left to seek fortunes on the colony's goldfields, Victoria's previous governor Sir Charles Hotham (despised by both diggers and the ruling class for his vacillation in handling of the rebellion) had resigned in November 1855 and subsequently died of a chill; his successor Sir Henry Barkly had not arrived. A similar movement in Sydney had won a reduction in hours, although the workers there had struck on the building site of a new brewery, rather than the symbols of learning and democracy. Desperate to see the new symbols of the colony's power completed, Victoria's new parliament acquiesced to the masons' demands - eight hours work, eight hours recreation, eight hours rest. Seven hundred masons and supporters marched through Melbourne's streets in May 1856. The symbol '888' standing for the workers' demands became a common sight on buildings and monuments. Soon after, other workers' societies and union began to agitate for the same conditions and recognition. In few years' time the eight-hour day was common place - although it took another 90 years for the 40-hour working week to be recognised nationally by the Commonwealth Court of Arbitration nationally on January 1, 1948. The meantime the vicissitudes of the economy and labour market waxed and waned. The depression of the 1890s saw a collapse in trade union membership, but the birth of the Australian Labour Party. In all this time, the union movement and Trades Halls kept up a yearly commemoration of the success of the Eight-Hour Day campaigns by holding parades in the streets, celebrating (as is commemorated in Ballarat's Sturt Street monument) the achievements of organisers like James Galloway, an instigator of the original strike. Ballarat's Railway Union was a strong organiser. But post-WW2 Australia was a different country. The Menzies Liberal-Country party coalition came to power in 1949, promising to end to wartime austerity. The much-admired former prime minister Ben Chifley had died suddenly of a heart attack in 1951. At the same time a group of conservatives (the 'Groupers') in the Labor Party formed around the elusive figure of BA Santamaria, a fervent anti-communist, Catholic, and supporter of the Spanish dictator Franco and Portugal's Salazar. His influence at the Trades Hall and Labour Council in Melbourne, and a wave of anti-communist fear in the growing cold war, led to the abandonment of the Eight Hour Day march in 1951. But what to do with the public holiday? Despite the end of the union marches, public life in the 1950s still revolved around social gatherings. New parades, such as the Begonia Festival and Moomba, instead chose to focus on more family-oriented and conservative themes - especially loyalty to the Crown and the monarchy. The Queen herself attended the 1954 Begonia Festival, although with typical Ballarat aplomb the intended venue for the flower show and her reception, Alfred Hall, was all but destroyed in an arson attack just prior to her visit. Instead the show moved to the Botanic Gardens. Unions, pay and conditions and the Eight Hour Day were no longer the focus of the parade, and many colourful banners and floats created to celebrate the 'Paradise of the Worker', as Australia was known as, languished in labour council hall cupboards and storerooms, rarely to be seen again. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/68d3ad70-f146-4b39-b2a2-324dfcd54b67.jpg/r0_138_1119_770_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg