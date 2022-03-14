Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ballarat region on warm afternoon
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Ballarat region, with several cells already developing to the west and south of the city.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting heavy rain with slow moving storms that may lead to flash flooding over the next few hours.
The warning extends to the state's south west encompassing Hamilton and Colac.
Areas further west including Edenhope are also in the firing line.
A warning is also current for areas east of Melbourne.
30 millimetres of rain was captured at Tonimbuk, east of Melbourne.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
- Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.
- Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet.
- Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
- Stay indoors and away from windows.
- If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.
- Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live.
- Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
- Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
