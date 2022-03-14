Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ballarat region on warm afternoon

news, latest-news,

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Ballarat region, with several cells already developing to the west and south of the city. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting heavy rain with slow moving storms that may lead to flash flooding over the next few hours. The warning extends to the state's south west encompassing Hamilton and Colac. Areas further west including Edenhope are also in the firing line. A warning is also current for areas east of Melbourne. 30 millimetres of rain was captured at Tonimbuk, east of Melbourne. The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

