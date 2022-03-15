news, latest-news, Tonga, Aid, Volcano, Tsunami, Medical, Rotary Club

A 40-foot container packed with dental and medical goods will be departing Australia for Tonga this month, following year-long planning for the aid shipment by Ballarat West Rotary Club. Ballarat-based dentist Dr David Goldsmith, who helmed the project, said it was important to send aid that empowered communities. "It's a little bit different from many other types of aid projects ... I don't take teeth out, do fillings or do medical operations and things. What we try to do really is to help people help themselves," he said. "We want to set-up infrastructure for them, we need to give them the tools for them to be able to do the job themselves - this might involve building dental clinics or hospitals, or it may be providing instruments or doing training." The dental equipment, which was donated by the Royal Melbourne Dental Hospital and Ballarat Health Services, will be used to set-up three new dental clinics at schools across Tonga. Donated equipment included x-ray machines, prosthetic equipment, $30,000 of new dentures, $25,000 of new orthodontic supplies, and nine dental chairs that were checked for suitability in Tongan conditions by Royal Melbourne engineers with experience of the region. The schools will also see three new first-aid rooms set-up with donated medical supplies, including hospital beds and furniture, linen, crutches, wheelchairs, and a large range of professionally selected wound care packs. Dr Goldsmith said the lifespan of equipment could be much longer than the time it was used for in Australia. "It's an absolute disgrace the amount of stuff that we throw into landfill from hospitals, it's staggering, it's absolutely staggering and all this, if it's done properly, can go to places that need it and Rotary has a mechanism to do this," he said. Vaiola National Hospital in Tonga will also receive medical donations, and once it arrives the shipping container will be converted into a permanent fixture at the hospital as a dental and medical equipment maintenance workshop. The container has been internally painted in preparation for this use, with a Rotary team in Tonga set to bring it to its final form in May when they fit windows, doors, an air-conditioner, shelving and benches at the hospital. The container will also ship a number of books, bookshelves, chairs, tables, and filing cabinets donated by Ballarat City Library, Ballarat Clarendon College and the Rotary Club of Ballarat East to furnish a new Library at Queen Salote College in Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa. Plans for the container and its much-needed contents were hastened earlier this year when an underwater volcano erupted near the island nation, triggering a tsunami that left homes and critical infrastructure destroyed. "We were at the critical stage of putting things into the container for the medical and dental things when the communications went because that volcanic eruption blew 110 kilometres of cable to smithereens," Dr Goldsmith said. Dr Goldsmith has a long history of aid-projects in the region, and over the past 20 years has set-up a number of dental clinics throughout the South Pacific, including in Tonga. "I've been over with 15 teams to Tonga over the years, about 10-people multidisciplinary teams that do different things - it's not a team of dentists, it's a team of allied dental professionals," he said. "Dental equipment specialists, dental nurses, therapists, but also people like plumbers, builders, people who can fix machinery, people who can do installation, tradesmen and things ... they're quite capable of doing the work there, it's just that they don't have the facilities." Dr Goldsmith said dentists in Tonga were provided a salary, compared to private-practice set-ups in Australia, which allowed them to be more community-minded. "They do everything, they look after people who've broken jaws, they look after people going to schools and teach the children how to brush their teeth," he said. "They actually look after the community in all different ways, so they're more focused on the community than making money for themselves because they don't have to." The project received financial support from Donations In Kind, various other rotary clubs and the Rotary Foundation, the International College of Dentists, and private donors. A second container will be sent later in 2022.

