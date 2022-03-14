news, latest-news,

Several thousand people lined Wendouree Parade as the headline event of the Ballarat Begonia Festival returned after a two-year hiatus. The Begonia Parade was back and better than ever on Monday morning as schools, community groups and businesses took to the lakeside boulevard in front of a crowd estimated to be equivalent to pre-COVID levels. Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said council was hoping for a progressive rebuild of the Begonia Festival, but an immediate return to pre-COVID crowds was 'phenomenal'. "I got to speak to most of the parade entrants beforehand and there was just this overwhelming enthusiasm for the parade. A lot of them have been around for multiple years, they've missed out last year and just wanted to be part of an event where they can showcase their businesses, their community groups and see a few thousand happy faces on each side of Wendouree Parade," he said. "It is one of those things that just really does create almost like a cultural connection that goes through the generations. I remember bringing my kids to the parade when they were toddlers, I remember being brought to the parade myself as a toddler. "It's certainly one of those things where you see that great mixing of the generations and you can just see parents passing on their memories of when they were either in the parade or at the parade and you just see, especially amongst the schoolkids, the next generation coming through and you hope they can keep that tradition alive." Cr Moloney said crowds across the weekend were right there with totals for the traditional three-day long weekend event. "Across the festival so far, there were 15,000 people on Saturday and 17,000 yesterday. We are hoping for 20,000 today. Monday is usually a big day when people go to the parade and then spend the rest of the afternoon throughout the gardens," he said. "If that's the case then it'll be on par with pre-COVID years for the core three-day long weekend, but given this goes through the rest of this week and next weekend, it's quite possibly going to be a record year for us." Participating in the parade for the first time, Ballarat Autism Network committee member Tamara Wighton said the parade was a good opportunity to reconnect with the community. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're hoping to promote autism awareness at this festival. It's the first one that we've done, so we were pretty excited when it came up. It was a good opportunity to reconnect with the community, our community and the Ballarat community," she said. "I think it's just really exciting that everyone can come out and celebrate. We really look forward to the Begonia Festival because it really highlights the multicultural character of Ballarat, which is something that I think is really great." Travelling from Creswick to see the parade, Jenny Kinnersly said it was great to see people out and about again. "As they always keep saying, we've lost a lot but just to see everyone here and no masks, everyone's so comfortable to just be amongst other people again. It's great for the town, it's good for the people and the companies, the bands and the winners of the competition. Overall, it's a good thing," she said. "I think for the people that are in the parade itself, it would be missed by more, but then for some people, it's their only outing for the year as well and it's beautiful weather, so you get Ballarat trapped inside long enough in the winter so it's nice to get out in a beautiful day for it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/ed837e37-f1c7-4463-be06-f8c837bb7eee.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg