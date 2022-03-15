news, latest-news,

One of Ballarat's oldest pubs is currently up for sale, with expressions of interest open for potential buyers of the Canberra Hotel. Located at the corner of Creswick Road and Macarthur Street, the Canberra Hotel was built by Alexander Ronald in 1887 and was first known as the Vine Hotel. More recently, the Canberra Hotel was bought and lovingly restored in 2018 by Malcolm Roberts, who has operated it as a tea room and function space. Now, however, Mr Roberts said it was time for someone else to take the historic old building to the next level. "We bought it and renovated it and we're quite proud of what we've achieved in the time. Now, it's an opportunity for somebody to take it to the next level," he said. "We're happy with where we've got it to and for us, we've got a big project happening in Melbourne and another project that'll start in Ballarat soon too, so that'll just allow me to focus on the other projects. "It's such an iconic building and when we first took it over, we could just see it had such potential to become something amazing and we're really proud of that." With the sale taking place through an expression of interest process, potential buyers have the opportunity to do almost anything with the 135-year-old hotel. "It's an expression of interest. We thought that way, people can make a decision or they might have ideas of what they'd like to do with it. It's really open and the business is sort of included as part of the expression of interest," Mr Roberts said. Mr Roberts said it could continue to operate as it has been, become a family home or, ideally, open to the public on a more regular basis. "Because Ballarat's pubs are sort of no longer, I think it'd be nice for somebody to take it on and keep it as a boutique hotel and introduce meals of an evening," he said. "Also, for me, the tea room is ticking along really nicely Tuesday to Friday, and we've got quite a nice regular clientele and I think it would be sad to see that go somewhere because they love coming here. It's beautiful to be able to sit out in the garden and have a pot of tea and a piece of cake. They really enjoy that because it's something a bit different. "I think even as a family home, it's a beautiful building and solid as a rock. I think when Alexander Ronald built it in 1887, he wanted to create 'splendid accommodation' for travellers and families and that's certainly what we did when we did the renovation, we wanted to bring back the glitz and glamour. I think it would be nice to keep that going, if it's a family home, then why not?" When he bought it 2018, Mr Roberts said the property had not been touched in decades and had been empty for 10 years. "We pretty much stripped it back to bare bones and started again. Rewired, replumbed, paintwork, getting rid of the purple on the outside and just taking it back to what it was really originally. It's a very solid building so we didn't have to change walls or make any major changes," he said. "We've been lucky in that respect and we've always believed that the building has thanked us for saving it by not giving us too many headaches throughout the renovation. "It was about a six or seven-month renovation and we put in a lot of money to get it where it is, but we're really proud of it and I think it's something now that is an asset for Ballarat." Expressions of interest for the Canberra Hotel are open through Colliers and PRD Nationwide and close on Friday, April 22.

