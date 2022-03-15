Golden summer on the track continues for Ballarat athletes after strong showing at little aths titles

news, latest-news,

IT'S been a golden summer for Ballarat sprinters and that has continued with another stunning performance on the track from and up-and-coming star. Ballarat Little Athletics and Ballarat Harriers club member Armani Anderson won two gold medals at the Victorian Little Athletics Track and Field Championship held in Melbourne. Anderson's time in the 100m girls under 15 category of 11.99 seconds, which when verified will see her become the Victorian little athletics record holder in the event. To put the result into perspective, the previous record was set by Mia Gross, who now aged 20, is one of Australia's top sprinters. Anderson also took a gold medal in the 200m event in a time of 25.31 seconds. Anderson is coached by Paul Cleary who just last month was named Ballarat Sportsmen's club coach of the year. Zac Grainger won gold in the 800m and 1500m events at boys 16 level. He then followed up with medals across both the 100m and 300m hurdles. Scott Peart also won gold in the 1500m walk event. Other medals were won by Eleanor Downey who picked up four seconds placings in the GMC12 category for 100m, 200m, discus and long jump. Trinity Leyshan got a second and third in 11 year sprints, while Tristan Leyshan was second in the 200m 15 age group. Shakira Lual was second in the girls 11 400m, while Jace Murray was third in both discus and javelin in boys 15. Charlotte Streat was second over 1500m and third over 800m at girls 16 level while Thomas Ham was third over 400m in the boys 16s.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/8f68823d-3f67-4aa0-acc1-4128d074e283.jpg/r0_562_3024_2271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg