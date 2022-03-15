news, latest-news,

A popular live music event is making a comeback in Beaufort after more than a decade hiatus, in a push to bring community together, attract visitors and support Pyrenees businesses. Beaufort Bowls and Golf Club is hosting trad jazz music, Pyrenees wineries and food trucks on the ninth fairway of the golf course on Sunday afternoon. A Pyrenees Shire events grant and the need for a creative additional income stream for the club after long stints with no golfers during lockdown periods were triggers for the reborn Brass on the Grass event. "It is very exciting for the club... It is a chance to reboot the event and bring in some new touches and new ideas," Beaufort Bowls and Golf Club event organising committee member Heather McCracken said. "There are new committee members with the golf club and it is exciting to come up with an idea and for it to actually proceed." Ms McCracken said the organising committee was hoping to attract a crowd of about 600 people, including visitors from the regions surrounding Beaufort. She said the trad jazz genre and performers Maryborough Trad Jazz Ensemble and Brendan Scott had a solid following, particularly in Ballarat. Wines from Pyrenees wineries Dogrock, Michael Unwin and Chepstowe will be on offer and Beaufort resident Virginie Woolidge and Charlene Ham are running new crepe business Creme de la Crepe. Their event business started after Pyrenees events including Avoca Market were searching for food businesses after many food trucks shut up shop during the height of the pandemic. "I said to one of the organisers 'let me know if you can't find anyone and I will make crepes'. We got a heap of invites for really cool events coming up, there has been a lot of interest," Ms Woolidge said. Skinny Sisters Cafe is offering picnic hampers for pick up, in what owner Sammi Beaton hopes will be a welcome boost to business after a tough two years, with tourist traffic a big part of income. Ms McCracken said Brass on the Grass could again become an annual event if successful and would continue the stream of a busy period of events and live music in the Pyrenees. Ms Woolidge said it showed Beaufort was evolving, with an 'incredible' amount of people on the streets at night and new young families moving to the area. "It will be a pillar event in what is to come for Beaufort," she said. Beaufort will also host street entertainment, performers and activities on Friday night for Beaufort By Twilight. Shops will stay open late, with musicians placed along the streets, in venue courtyards and beer gardens throughout town. It is understood Brass In the Grass previously ran from 2005 to 2008. Visit trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=860773& for more details and to book tickets. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/217b51c0-18b8-4769-9651-f5dd0c137341.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg